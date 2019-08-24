Flu news that could make you think twice about socialising

MORE CASES: The flu has hit Central Queensland hard this season.

INFLUENZA has struck down more than 2000 people in Central Queensland this year and if the trend continues 2019 could set a record.

Every years since 2014, the number of flu cases in August has more than doubled by the end of the year, which would take CQ's total to more than 4,000.

The most common principle diagnosis of all presentations in July was a viral infection, according to deputy director general of clinical excellence Queensland, Dr John Wakefield.

The region also accounted for 10 per cent of the state's dengue fever cases with 22 people diagnosed with the mosquito borne disease.

Sickness and injuries are becoming more frequent in Rockhampton with 400 more patients presenting to the Central Queensland Emergency Department in July than the previous month.

During July, 11,383 patients went to emergency departments, compared to 10,945 in June.

There were not only more patients, but the severity of their sickness or injury was also greater with 83 people classified as serious, an increase of 29 people from June.

Chief executive Steve Williamson said while trips to the hospital were less than ideal, the speed patients were seen at should give the community peace of mind.

"I am very proud of the CQ Health staff who all work very hard every day to treat our patients in a timely and effective way,” Mr Williamson said.

The average wait time for treatment across the five CQ emergency categories was 11 minutes.

CQ's wait times were better than the Queensland average with 82 per cent of patients seen within clinically recommended times, compared to the state average of 76 per cent.

Central Queensland's increase of emergency department patients was consistent with the state trend showing 18,300 extra people presenting to emergency department's compared to the same period last year.

Dr Wakefield said almost all critically urgent category one presentations were seen within two minutes of arriving at hospital.

"Not only were category one presentations up by nine per cent, category two and three were also up by eleven and ten per cent respectively," Dr Wakefield said.