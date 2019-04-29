Flu victims spike in Central Queensland

THE number of flu cases across Queensland is on the rise, with the number of people contracting the disease rivalling that of the record levels in 2017.

According to The Courier Mail, between January 1 and April 21 this year, there were 8883 cases across the state. That is more than double the 3465 cases recorded for the same period in 2017 - which went on to become the state's worst year in history.

Central Queensland Public Health unit director Dr Gulam Khandaker said there had been an increase in laboratory-confirmed flu cases in the region already.

As of April 15 there had been 170 lab-confirmed flu cases in Central Queensland, which is 78 more cases compared with the previous average of 92 cases this time last year.

"While we've seen a rise in numbers to almost double the average number of cases this is still within the normal expected range for this time of year,” Dr Khandaker said.

Dr Khandaker said seasonal influenza vaccine had arrived in Central Queensland, and now was the time for residents to prepare.

The Queensland Department of Health is providing free influenza vaccines to all Queensland children aged between six months and five years through general practices and other childhood immunisation providers.

The vaccine is provided free for those at risk of complications from flu including pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged six months and over and people with certain medical conditions predisposing them to severe influenza.

People aged 65 years and older have access to a specially formulated enhanced flu vaccine. Speak with your family doctor about the best vaccine for you and your loved ones.

