Fluid leaking at Ipswich truck crash on major highway
TRAFFIC is congested and police are diverting motorists after a truck smashed into a guard rail on a busy Ipswich highway.
Fireys, police and ambulance crews were sent to the Waterworks Rd and Warrego Highway intersection, North Ipswich, about 11.54am.
It was reported a truck travelling westbound crashed into a guard rail on the highway on-ramp.
It is understood fireys are working to control a major fluid leak involving diesel and oil.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed nobody had been hurt or required medical assessment but paramedics remained on scene.
