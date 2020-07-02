Menu
Virgin Australia is offering cheap fares as part of its ‘Because Everyone Loves a Comeback’ sale.
Fly Brisbane to Rockhampton for $99

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 12:12 PM
Passengers can fly from Brisbane to Rockhampton for $99 after Virgin Australia released 125,000 cheap airfares at 11am today.

The airline’s 12-hour ‘Because Everyone Loves a Comeback’ sale has tickets from the state’s capital to the Beef Capital for $99 and $299 for business class.

The sale is celebrating the resurrection of the airline, and follows last week’s announcement that Bain Capital has been selected as the expected new owner to take the airline into the future.

Virgin Australia chief commercial officer John MacLeod said the return of the Virgin Australia Happy Hour sale was a win for travellers as the tourism industry started to see signs of recovery with state and territory border restrictions starts to ease.

“Virgin Australia is here to stay and we’re grateful to our customers for their continuing support,” he said.

“We know that Aussies are getting itchy feet and are eager to explore the country so this sale makes it easy for customers to plan and book their trip, as well as supporting our local tourism industry.”

Virgin Australia is also waiving any applicable change fees for bookings made between today and September 30, 2020, including unlimited changes to booking dates.

