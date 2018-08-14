Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLY FISHING: Certified Master Casting Instructor Peter Morse will be teaching a fly fishing course at Callaghan Park Racecourse this Thursday at 6.30pm.
FLY FISHING: Certified Master Casting Instructor Peter Morse will be teaching a fly fishing course at Callaghan Park Racecourse this Thursday at 6.30pm. Contributed
Community

Fly fishing experts hooked on prime CQ spots

Maddelin McCosker
by
14th Aug 2018 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ATTENTION all fly-fishing enthusiasts - we have the perfect event for you.

This Thursday, local fishing guide and passionate fly-fisher, John Haenke and expert in all things fly-fishing, Peter Morse are hosting an event to introduce budding fly fishers to the sport.

The evening will be dedicated to teaching the ins and outs, or forward and back casts, of fly fishing to those anyone interested in learning the craft.

Mr Morse, a Certified Master Casting Instructor works in the US with the Fly Fishers International where he travels the states for fly fishing clinics.

He has come to Rockhampton to enjoy the great fishing on offer around the region and share his passion with locals.

FLY FISHING: Local fishing guide John Haenke will be co-hosting the event this Thursday at Callaghan Park Racecourse.
FLY FISHING: Local fishing guide John Haenke will be co-hosting the event this Thursday at Callaghan Park Racecourse. Contributed

Mr Haenke has worked extensively on fishing shows such as Escape with ET and Fishing DownUnder and has recently moved to Rockhampton so he can enjoy the quality fhsing on offer all year round.

Some of the topics Peter and John will cover are:

  • What is fly fishing and how does this thing work?
  • The tackle, rods, reels, lines, leaders and flies
  • Casting, the key component
  • Fly lines, flies and leaders
  • Try your hand at casting a fly line

If you are interested in going along, the free event starts at 6:30 pm Thursday August 16.

Fly Fishing Clinic details:

Venue: Callaghan Park Racecourse, Reaney St, Rockhampton

Date: Thursday August 16th at 6:30

Doors Open: 6pm

Food and drinks available & door prizes to be given away

fishing fitzroy river fly fishing rockhampton tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    The tragic tale behind scooter bandit's brazen servo robbery

    premium_icon The tragic tale behind scooter bandit's brazen servo robbery

    Crime A sad story led up to the point where he made his stupid decision.

    Imagine the spectacle of a boat regatta at the next festival

    premium_icon Imagine the spectacle of a boat regatta at the next festival

    News A Rockhampton man has just built his own handmade wooden boat

    Jet-setting hairdresser wows Yeppoon in pop-up workshop

    premium_icon Jet-setting hairdresser wows Yeppoon in pop-up workshop

    News SOL Hair Lounge hosts renowned hairdresser in look and learn pop-up

    Mine disaster: Remembering the men lost in CQ's worst days

    premium_icon Mine disaster: Remembering the men lost in CQ's worst days

    Community Three disasters the town of Moura never got over

    Local Partners