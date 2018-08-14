Fly fishing experts hooked on prime CQ spots

FLY FISHING: Certified Master Casting Instructor Peter Morse will be teaching a fly fishing course at Callaghan Park Racecourse this Thursday at 6.30pm.

ATTENTION all fly-fishing enthusiasts - we have the perfect event for you.

This Thursday, local fishing guide and passionate fly-fisher, John Haenke and expert in all things fly-fishing, Peter Morse are hosting an event to introduce budding fly fishers to the sport.

The evening will be dedicated to teaching the ins and outs, or forward and back casts, of fly fishing to those anyone interested in learning the craft.

Mr Morse, a Certified Master Casting Instructor works in the US with the Fly Fishers International where he travels the states for fly fishing clinics.

He has come to Rockhampton to enjoy the great fishing on offer around the region and share his passion with locals.

FLY FISHING: Local fishing guide John Haenke will be co-hosting the event this Thursday at Callaghan Park Racecourse. Contributed

Mr Haenke has worked extensively on fishing shows such as Escape with ET and Fishing DownUnder and has recently moved to Rockhampton so he can enjoy the quality fhsing on offer all year round.

Some of the topics Peter and John will cover are:

What is fly fishing and how does this thing work?

The tackle, rods, reels, lines, leaders and flies

Casting, the key component

Fly lines, flies and leaders

Try your hand at casting a fly line

If you are interested in going along, the free event starts at 6:30 pm Thursday August 16.

Fly Fishing Clinic details:

Venue: Callaghan Park Racecourse, Reaney St, Rockhampton

Date: Thursday August 16th at 6:30

Doors Open: 6pm

Food and drinks available & door prizes to be given away