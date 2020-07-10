Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

by Kylie Lang
10th Jul 2020 9:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

RALLYING after a turbulent 2020, Virgin Australia is celebrating Queensland borders reopening by releasing more than 500,000 sale fares, from $85.

In a much-needed boost to the state's struggling tourism market, the Good to Go sale, in partnership with Tourism Events Queensland, is not only offering bargain fares to the Sunshine State from Sydney, Adelaide and Perth but also encouraging locals to travel, with cut-price flights to NSW and the Whitsundays.

Virgin finally receives some good news

Gold Coast airline price war looms

It's a positive sign in a COVID-shattered market that has seen Virgin succumb to massive job losses and an uncertain future, with US investment giant Bain Capital only recently emerging as the Brisbane-based airline's new owner after voluntary administration in April.

Virgin Australia chief commercial officer John Macleod said he hoped the sale would "help reboot the Queensland tourism industry" and encouraged travellers to "take holidays they've been dreaming about or to reunite them with family and friends".

Economy class fare highlights (including 23kg baggage allowance):

Sydney to Gold Coast from $85

Sydney to Brisbane from $89

Brisbane to Newcastle from $89

Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast from $89

Brisbane to Sydney from $99

Brisbane to Hamilton Island from $115

Adelaide to Gold Coast from $129

Sydney to Cairns from $139

Sale fares are available to book at virginaustralia.com from July 10 until midnight July 14.

Originally published as Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

More Stories

Show More
air fares aviation coronavirus editors picks queensland travel virgin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man flees alleged assault in Rockhampton

        premium_icon BREAKING: Man flees alleged assault in Rockhampton

        Breaking It is understood there are multiple injured people and the alleged offender has left the scene.

        • 10th Jul 2020 8:22 AM
        TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

        premium_icon TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

        News The CQ man sustained many extensive injuries

        COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest headlines frim the last 24 hours.