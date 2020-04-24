Fly-in families for mining communities

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said resource companies operating charter flights for workers would offer spare seats to members of regional communities in urgent need of air travel for health or family reasons

FLY-IN families could reunite resource communities with loved ones as the mining sector steps in while airlines slash flights.

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said resource companies operating charter flights for workers would offer spare seats to members of regional communities in urgent need of air travel for health or family reasons.

"Our sector is committed to a 'people first' response to COVID-19 and is not only ensuring we protect our workers but also the communities in which we operate," Mr Macfarlane said.

"While maintaining social distancing on-board charter aircraft, companies where they can will offer spare seats, on a priority basis, to local essential service workers and people in need of urgent travel."

Testing thresholds have been removed for mining workers, Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane said. Photo: Lee Constable

As flight cancellations impact medical professionals, Mr Macfarlane said seats also could be reserved for health workers and supplies.

He said resource companies could offer local hospitals, medical centres and pathology collection centres in regional towns and cities the opportunity to have samples and urgent packages transported on FIFO charter flights.

His announcement came as testing thresholds for workers are removed.

"Any worker who displays any symptoms of fever, runny nose (or) headaches can now be tested immediately. Testing prerequisites for contact with a diagnosed person or a person who has travelled interstate or overseas will no longer apply to resource industry workers," he said.