'Fly-in' jockeys dominate at Callaghan Park meeting today

Mark Barnham is one of just five Rockhampton-based jockeys riding at today's meeting at Callaghan Park.

HORSE RACING: The dependency on "fly-in" jockeys servicing Rockhampton TAB race meetings can be no better illustrated than by perusing the riding ranks at the bumper eight-race TAB program at Callaghan Park today.

No fewer than 16 "fly-in" or outside Capricornia-based visiting jockeys dominate the riding ranks much to the relief of trainers that are so desperate to engage jockeys that they are doing so as far ahead as three weeks before race dates.

To emphasise the acute shortage of Rockhampton-based jockeys, only five, arguably the smallest number to service a Callaghan Park race meeting in 150 years of racing in the city, will reside in the jockeys' rooms tomorrow.

These are senior hoops - Mark Barnham, Pietro Romeo and Tasha Chambers - as well as the juniors Zoe White and Elyce Smith.

More concerning on a permanency point of view, thank goodness both Romeo and Chambers have only recently relocated to Rockhampton.

The situation, the worst I have seen during my 30 years training at Callaghan Park, has admittedly been exacerbated by Adrian Coome's retirement; Scott Sheargold and Quade Krogh moving from Rockhampton.

On top of that, gifted hoop Ashley Butler could be out for an extended period through some fall-related injuries while Nigel Seymour forfeited mounts after cutting his hand at his home.

Furthermore, Lachlan Dodds misses today through suspension but rides at Mackay tomorrow while Dale Evans is sidelined through a lengthy penalty imposition from stewards.

Hopefully, the talented Seymour will be back in action for next Saturday week's Girls Grammar Day races at Callaghan Park as visiting jockeys will be down appreciably through rides at Ipswich, Gold Coast, Kilcoy and Toowoomba.

Regardless, today punters will have the benefit of some of Queensland's most high-profile jockeys in action who rarely frequent Callaghan Park these days, including the Brisbane based Brad Pengelly, Ryan Wiggins and James Orman.

High-profile Brisbane-based jockey Ryan Wiggins will ride in Rockhampton today.

Not forgetting the "fly-in or drive-in dominators" - the popular pair of Nathan Day and Justin Stanley while the winner-hungry Les Tilley and quiet achiever Chris Whitely will also figure today.

Then there is one of the real "Mr Nice-Guys" of Queensland racing, David Hayes, who only recently made a comeback after a wretched run of injuries over recent years.

There is class aplenty in the thoroughbreds on display as well starting with Lyle Rowe's star Spirit Of Boom Juvenile Legal Ties (Race 2 - TAB 3) back in action in the QTIS 2YO (1100m).

You could write a book about the top-flight runners engaged in the Open (1100m), the last race on the bumper card.

While the outcome looks a lottery but if physical looks count for anything, Gypsy Secret transferred recently from Clinton Garland to caretaker mentor Jim O'Shea, is a picture of health.

In a race where many of the best hopes are unsuitably drawn Gypsy Secret, while the short course not ideal for him, has drawn the three gate under substitute Caloundra jockey Adam Sewell.

Nigel Seymour was a late scratching from the ride just before acceptances because of his cut hand which may be feeling a little more painful should Gypsy Secret win.

Provided he runs to his last two seconds, the Jared Wehlow trained Hession Road (NZ) stands out as the most likely winner engaged as TAB 2 in Race 1 at 12.07pm.

Racing tomorrow heads to Bluff and Barcaldine while the Milner family-owned filly Cyclone Topgirl (Nathan Day) after drawing barrier 4, will be at short odds for the feature $100,000 2YO (1200m) at Townsville tomorrow.