Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
EMERGENCY TRANSPORT: The Royal Flying Doctors service was required to transport a man to Townsville after a crash near Clermont.
EMERGENCY TRANSPORT: The Royal Flying Doctors service was required to transport a man to Townsville after a crash near Clermont. Contributed
Breaking

Flying Doctors required after CQ man 'ejected' from his ute

Leighton Smith
by
7th Jul 2018 1:37 PM

A CQ man is in a bad way after he rolled his vehicle north of Clermont.

Queensland Ambulance said a 25-year-old male rolled his ute 40km north of Clermont on Ken Logan Rd at approximately 6.15AM.

CRASH MAP: A man crashed on Ken Logan rd approximately 40km north of Clermont this morning.
CRASH MAP: A man crashed on Ken Logan rd approximately 40km north of Clermont this morning. GOOGLE MAPS

The man was "ejected” from the vehicle, travelling 20m from the rolled vehicle.

QAS said when they transported the man, he was in a serious condition, unconscious, with multi-system trauma.

After being initially taken to Clermont Hospital, he was subsequently flown by the Royal Flying Doctors Service to Townsville Hospital.

roll over royal flying doctors service tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Origin great is another voice backing a Rocky stadium

    Origin great is another voice backing a Rocky stadium

    Opinion Read Queensland legend Gene Miles's letter supporting a stadium

    Dad's chilling plan to murder his own kids

    Dad's chilling plan to murder his own kids

    Crime Heartbreaking details of children’s fear of father and plot to kill.

    ’They cannot dive’: Grim update in Thai cave rescue

    ’They cannot dive’: Grim update in Thai cave rescue

    Offbeat Governor says boys can’t be rescued today

    Battle for John Jarro Shield to deliver spirited contest

    premium_icon Battle for John Jarro Shield to deliver spirited contest

    Sport Norths, Fitzroy/Gracemere face off at Browne Park tonight

    Local Partners