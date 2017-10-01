Flying fox a CQ menace as fruit decimated

This is the latest instalment in our 1917 historical feature where we look back at the stories, people and events that shaped our region from the 1917 editions of The Morning Bulletin.

Some issues just never go away as can be judged by this report in the newspaper on 10 November 1917.

THE FLYING FOX

Our Department of Agriculture makes laws for the eradication of insect pests and fungus diseases.

It employs experts and inspectors by the dozen to see that such laws are carried out; but I have no hesitation in saying that the worst pest of them all is the flying fox, and yet there is absolutely nothing being done towards its eradication.

I have seen orange and mandarin trees loaded with fine-looking fruit, and in a couple of nights nothing was left of the fruit but the peel.

With mangoes, it is the same.

The foxes eat and damage the fruit by the bushel.

CULL CALLED: Shooting party in the early 20th Century.

At one time the pawpaw used to escape, but now the foxes have taken a fancy to them, and of late they have been known to go for the pineapple.

Every year there will be less for the foxes to live on in the way of indigenous fruits and flowers.

Consequently, wherever there is any fruit grown, they will find it out and go for it.

So, unless something is done to diminish the number of the pest it will mean a very serious menace to fruit-growing in the coastal districts of Central Queensland.

I have tried different things in the way of dummies, lights, and obnoxious smells to frighten the foxes, but all to no purpose.

The only way I have done any good is by shooting them, and this is a slow process.

One would have to stay up all night to keep them away.

In my opinion the only way to get rid of them is by attacking it in its camps by shooting parties, or, better still perhaps, by poisonous fumes.

This is where the experts of the Department of Agriculture could distinguish themselves and earn the gratitude of fruit growers generally.

May I suggest that the Fruitgrowers' Association of Rockhampton take the matter up and urge on the department the necessity for doing something?