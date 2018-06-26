Flying metal piece takes a Toll on workers at Gracemere

Toll Group was well represented in the convoy and truck show. Photo David Vile / Big Rigs

AN EXPLOSION in Gracemere on Saturday morning sent a piece of metal flying "70-80m” through the roof of a neighbouring business and embedded into the timber floor.

A witness told The Morning Bulletin the metal piece was 18 inches long with a sharp point and was launched when an explosion at Zebra Metals sent it flying through the Toll Group building.

The witness said the explosion may have been oxy acetylene

A Toll spokesman confirmed that employees were on-site at the time of the incident.

He said no one was injured or in the area at that time and there was only minimal property damage.

"Zebra Metals immediately contacted us about the incident and are continuing to liaise with us as appropriate,” the spokesman said.

Workplace Health and Safety are investigating the incident.

Zebra Metals did not respond to The Morning Bulletin's requests for comment.