Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tree snake made a quick getaway from a Sunshine Coast school, flying through the air. It hasn't been seen since.
A tree snake made a quick getaway from a Sunshine Coast school, flying through the air. It hasn't been seen since. Contributed
Offbeat

Flying snake terrifies Sunshine Coast school children

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Apr 2018 4:26 PM

A SUNSHINE Coast school learned the hard way to leave snake handling to the experts.

A member of the school attempted to relocate a tree snake from a shrub at the front of the office block - however the snake had other ideas.

The snake jumped out of the tree and disappeared to the shock of the school kids below. It hasn't been seen since.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted the school's video to social media of the quick getaway.

"You see it from time to time, snakes flying or jumping through the air," catcher Lachie Gilding said.

"If they feel like they have nowhere to go, they will do that.

"That one was trying to flee from one tree to another and thought he had to get away."

It has been a busy time for snake catchers across the Coast, with snakes being found indoors due to all the recent rain.

reptiles snakes sunshine coast sunshine coast snake catcher 24/7 weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily
Sad goodbye but bright future for Dadson's development dream

Sad goodbye but bright future for Dadson's development dream

News "It is heartbreaking to let it go, but the timing is right for us”

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Powerhouse resource sector driving regional employment

Powerhouse resource sector driving regional employment

Business 10000 resourceful Queenslanders found work in the February quarter.

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
He ran out of Prouds in Stockland with $7k of jewellery

He ran out of Prouds in Stockland with $7k of jewellery

Crime He told staff he was Christmas shopping

  • 6th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
Yeppoon Seagulls memorial day honours dedicated past member

Yeppoon Seagulls memorial day honours dedicated past member

Sport 'On game days he was there wherever the game was'

Local Partners