Flying the Capricorn Coast

The view of the Capricorn Coast from Rockhampton Helicopters

It’s 9.30am on a Saturday morning and just across from the iconic Baga National Park (formerly Mount Jim Crow), located 25km west of Rockhampton and 12 minutes from the heart of Yeppoon, a helicopter rotor is firing up for a day of expeditions.

Passengers of all ages begin to arrive, raring and ready for an exhilarating and magical experience on board the R44 to witness a side of Rockhampton, Yeppoon and the spectacular Southern Great Barrier Reef that they have never seen before.

Blessed with a climate that boasts endless days of clear blue skies perfect for flying, this special experience is bound to be one you will never forget.

Daryl Cocker and his team have been rising above the world and providing impressive birds eye views of Central Queensland’s picture-perfect location for over 10 years.

A true Capricorn local with a passion for flying, Daryl didn’t wait long after his 18th birthday to take to the skies.

“It all started way back when a friend of mine took me for a fly,” Daryl said.

“He let me have a go at the controls and from that day on I was hooked.

“I initially started flying aeroplanes, but the versatility of helicopters was far more appealing.

“You can land virtually anywhere – from a secluded island to the reception on a mine site.”

Rockhampton Helicopters operate 20- and 30-minute scenic flights every Saturday and are also available for specialist charter flights, for both commercial and private purposes.

Capricorn Enterprise CEO, Mary Carroll said anyone looking for the perfect experience for their next big holiday or special occasion, this was the perfect answer.

“Get onboard our resident chopper and discover the natural, cultural, historical and modern delights from Rockhampton to the Capricorn Coast,” Ms Carroll said.

“An alternative to getting your feet wet with in-water activities and coral viewing vessels, this is your opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring and breathtaking aerial views of our beautiful Southern Great Barrier Reef.”