Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Flying ute crash caught on newly released dash cam

15th Jun 2018 6:27 PM | Updated: 16th Jun 2018 5:00 AM

CLAYTON'S Towing has released dash cam of the shocking crash that ended with a utility on top of three sedans.

The crash took place on Pumicestone Rd at Caboolture early yesterday morning.

Clayton's today released dash cam that captures the moment a ute hits a median strip, gets airborne and lands on top of three cars.

"Chilling crash caught on camera yesterday," the company's post on Facebook reads.

"Incredible effort by all emergency crews, including Clayton's Caboolture team who were called on, using their tow trucks to assist in the technical rescue.

"Amazing part is no fatalities or life threatening injuries."

clayton's towing crash dash cam footage editor picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    CQ road where a speeder is nabbed every three minutes

    premium_icon CQ road where a speeder is nabbed every three minutes

    Crime Drivers hit with hundreds of tickets at our worst speeding hotspots.

    How doctors saved teen’s arm using her leg

    premium_icon How doctors saved teen’s arm using her leg

    Health Queensland teen makes miraculous recovery after a bone transplant

    • 16th Jun 2018 7:15 AM
    QLD budget set to assist Landry's plans to roll out CQ roads

    premium_icon QLD budget set to assist Landry's plans to roll out CQ roads

    Politics But she's not happy about one area that is missing out.

    Mayor insists there be no repeat of Rocky Show split in 2019

    premium_icon Mayor insists there be no repeat of Rocky Show split in 2019

    News Patch up your differences or council will step in.

    Local Partners