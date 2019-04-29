Flynn candidates share their plans to improve CQ's tourism
HEAR where the 2019 candidates for the electorate of Flynn sit on the issue of bringing more tourism to Central Queensland.
Jaiben Baker - The Greens
We can increase tourism in our region by protecting our environment.
We especially need to protect the Great Barrier Reef, which provides 64,000 jobs to our local economy.
Our reef is being destroyed by coral bleaching caused by the effects of climate change. That's why I oppose the Adani coal mine and am fighting for clean energy which will sustain our natural environment.
Ken O'Dowd - LNP
Forty-three cents in every tourism dollar is now spent in regional areas, creating more jobs and driving economic development. So, getting the basics right is important.
The Coalition's signature programs like Building Better Regions and Stronger Regions are already investing millions of dollars in key tourism infrastructure like airport upgrades, better community attractions and facilities, visitor information centres, playgrounds and sports facilities.
Our record road funding also means visitors have safer, better roads to travel on.
Marcus Hiesler - Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party
The Gladstone region has so much to offer, better advertising of local attractions will help to bring people to the area. However, we need to ensure that there is the infrastructure.
Sharon Lohse - One Nation
Tourism is largely dependent on the prosperity of visitor economies.
So, promotionally targeting visitors from more prosperous nations with advertising is essential.
Then the attractions need to be both affordable and of high standard.
Thirdly, access to the attractions needs to be reliable, affordable and internationally connected.
We already have world-class tourism destinations in coastal and offshore regions. More can be done to showcase our rural jewels.
Zac Beers - ALP (below right)
There's no reason why Central Queensland can't be a tourism hotspot.
We're ideally placed right on the Great Barrier Reef, yet easily accessible to the rest of Queensland and Australia.
Labor's $1billion Northern Australia Tourism Infrastructure Fund will go towards improving services and infrastructure for tourists in places like Central Queensland.
We'll attract more people to our region and bring increased tourist dollars into local businesses and tourism operators.