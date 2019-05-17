FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls

From left to right: Ken O'Dowd, Jaiben Baker, Marcus Hiesler, Duncan Scott, Sharon Lohse, Nathan Harris, Murray Peterson and Zac Beers.

From left to right: Ken O'Dowd, Jaiben Baker, Marcus Hiesler, Duncan Scott, Sharon Lohse, Nathan Harris, Murray Peterson and Zac Beers. News Corp Australia

TOMORROW it'll be election day in the Division of Flynn.

Over 103,000 registered voters will make their way to polling booths across the electorate.

Here you will find all you need to know ahead of that vote, so that you can make an informed decision.

This page will be updated as more information comes to hand.

Need to know where your local polling booths are?

What to expect on the ballot paper

When you head to the polls tomorrow morning, be prepared to fill out two ballot papers - the green House of Representatives (lower house) slip and the white Senate (upper house) slip.

With the green slip, you must write numbers next to the candidate names in the order you want preferenced. Write '1' next to the candidate who is your first choice, '2' for your second choice - until you number every box on the paper.

Example voting slips for this Saturday's Federal Election Australian Electoral Commission

With the white slip, you have two choices to vote - above the line (parties only) or below the line (individual candidates).

Example voting slips for this Saturday's Federal Election Australian Electoral Commission

If you choose to vote above the line, you must preference a minimum of six parties.

Example voting slips for this Saturday's Federal Election Australian Electoral Commission

If you're voting below the line, you must preference a minimum of 12 candidates.

With both options, it is up to you if you want to preference more than the minimum.

The AEC provides resources for voters to practice before the election:

Can't decide on who to vote for? Here's candidate profiles and responses:

Candidates are placed in order on how they will appear on the ballot paper.

Labor candidate for Flynn, Zac Beers poses for photos ahead of his 2018 campaign launch. Matt Taylor GLA210618ZACB

Zac Beers - Labor

United Australia Party candidate for Flynn, Nathan Harris Contributed

Nathan Harris - United Australia Party

Jaiben Baker, The Greens Contributed

Jaiben Baker - The Greens | Profile

Independent candidate for Flynn Murray Peterson. Tegan Annett

Murray Peterson - Independent

One Nation's candidate for Flynn Sharon Lohse. Contributed

Sharon Lohse - One Nation | Profile

Independent candidate Duncan Scott The Observer

Duncan Scott - Independent

Marcus John Hiesler is the candidate for Flynn for Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party.

Marcus Hiesler - Conservative National Party

Ken O'Dowd Matt Taylor GLA100419FLYNN

Ken O'Dowd - LNP

For a full list of related stories regarding the Federal Election, click the "Show More" button.