FEDERAL ELECTION 2019: Flynn goes to the polls
TOMORROW it'll be election day in the Division of Flynn.
Over 103,000 registered voters will make their way to polling booths across the electorate.
Here you will find all you need to know ahead of that vote, so that you can make an informed decision.
This page will be updated as more information comes to hand.
Need to know where your local polling booths are?
- Locations of polling booths in the electorate
- Locations where you can get yourself a democracy sausage
What to expect on the ballot paper
When you head to the polls tomorrow morning, be prepared to fill out two ballot papers - the green House of Representatives (lower house) slip and the white Senate (upper house) slip.
With the green slip, you must write numbers next to the candidate names in the order you want preferenced. Write '1' next to the candidate who is your first choice, '2' for your second choice - until you number every box on the paper.
With the white slip, you have two choices to vote - above the line (parties only) or below the line (individual candidates).
If you choose to vote above the line, you must preference a minimum of six parties.
If you're voting below the line, you must preference a minimum of 12 candidates.
With both options, it is up to you if you want to preference more than the minimum.
The AEC provides resources for voters to practice before the election:
Can't decide on who to vote for? Here's candidate profiles and responses:
Candidates are placed in order on how they will appear on the ballot paper.
Nathan Harris - United Australia Party
Jaiben Baker - The Greens | Profile
Sharon Lohse - One Nation | Profile
Marcus Hiesler - Conservative National Party
