FLYNN DECIDES 2019: The election issues for the ages

Find out what The Perfect Candidate project reveals about the issues concerning different age groups in our electorate heading in to voting day. Trevor Veale

THE impacts of high cost of living do not discriminate based on age, so it comes as little surprise that all different demographics in Flynn have listed this in their top concern this election.

Between July 2016 and December 2018 Roy Morgan Research and the Australian Futures surveyed 109 Flynn residents as part of an independent national research project to create non-biased data on what was important to Australians, to create The Perfect Candidate.

Broken down by age and gender, voters listed their top concerns over the 30 months of research.

Under 25s in Flynn were concerned with reducing crime and maintaining law and order (42.3 per cent) followed by defence and national security (32.7 per cent), improving health services and hospitals (31.5 per cent) and improving education (14.5 per cent.)

Meanwhile over 50s' priorities were open and honest government (44.1 per cent) improving health services and hospitals (23.6 per cent), managing immigration and population growth (21.4 per cent) and managing the economy (17.1 per cent).

Those between 25-34 were most interested in managing the economy (38.6 per cent), improving education (35.5 per cent), global warming and climate change (28.9 per cent) and improving health and hospital services (27.6 per cent).

Residents between 35-49 prioritised improving hospital and health services (30.1 per cent), reducing the taxes you and your family pay (25.7 per cent), improving education (22.5 per cent) and the needs of families (18 per cent).

After keeping day to day living costs down the women of Flynn were most concerned with improving education while the Flynn men listed open and honest government as their top priority.

Australian Futures Project Executive Director Ralph Ashton said the project capitalised on the looming federal election to shift national conversation from short-term problems to long-term solutions.

"The Perfect Candidate might not be a real person, but they are a real voice of the people,” Mr Aston said.

"They listen and learn from the Australian public - evolving as they do.”