Flynn MP secures $4.7m more for roads and bridges

ROADS ANNOUNCEMENT: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack (left) met with Frasers Livestock driver Greg Willis and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd to announce an extra $4.7m for roads and bridges for Flynn. Contributed

SOME of the critical roads and bridges around Flynn are poised for a much needed sprucing up thanks to sitting member Ken O'Dowd wrangling an additional $4.7 million commitment from the federal government.

Local employment will be the winner of this government investment, with the latest commitment taking Mr O'Dowd's total roads and bridge funding secured in recent weeks for Flynn up to almost $130 million.

Mr O'Dowd was joined Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Michael McCormack and Hopkins Bros director Tony Hopkins at Gracemere yesterday to make the announcement for the extra funding to fix six strategic sites.

Mr O'Dowd said the extra investment in the region's roads demonstrated the Liberal and Nationals Government's commitment to regional areas.

"Building better bridges and roads is in the DNA of the Liberal and Nationals Party because we appreciate the difference they make to local businesses and families. This is all about jobs, jobs, jobs - every dollar we invest in better roads and bridges delivers real bang for buck for local businesses and communities,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"Roads and bridges are a pipeline for regional jobs, by linking our regional producers and manufacturers to our ports and the rest of the world, supporting and creating more jobs in towns like Biloela, Gayndah, Emerald, Theodore and dozens of other communities in Flynn.

"Today's commitment of an extra $4.7 million into local roads and bridges means the products grown and made in our towns will be able to get to their destinations more efficiently, which means more dollars in the pockets of local workers, farmers and businesses.”

Funding recently secured by Mr O'Dowd including $100 million for Gladstone Port Access Road, $20 million for the John Peterson Bridge and more than $5 million to fix 10 ageing bridges across Flynn.