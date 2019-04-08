Flynn MP tries to solve impasse over Stuck Oil black spot

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has stepped in to try to solve an impasse between Rockhampton Regional Council and Telstra following threats from the telco last week it would walk away from a black-spot project in Struck Oil.

RRC acted on concerns from Struck Oil residents about the proposed location of a communications tower that included negative visual effects and electromagnetic energy emissions.

Telstra refused to make the changes requested by the council and Struck Oil residents and threatened to walk away from the project.

On Thursday, Mr O'Dowd told media that he would work with all parties to achieve a favourable outcome for all.

"I got funding for the Struck Oil tower back in 2016,” he said.

"It is a black spot and our program is to alleviate these black spots wherever we can and I'm very anxious to see this black spot covered.

"The site appears to be unfavourable to the people of Struck Oil.

"I am asking all proponents, Rockhampton council and Telstra to resolve the issues because everyone needs a mobile service and until Struck Oil get that service, they are lacking with communications with the rest of the world.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow said a Telstra representative told councillors if its preferred site was not approved, Telstra would return the money to the Federal Government and the project would be removed from a list of black-spot priority areas - a move that could stall the project for decades.

Mr O'Dowd said he would not allow that to happen.

"I suggest that all interested stakeholders come together as one and get the job done,” he said.

"It has to be a win-win situation and the money will not disappear while these negotiations are going on.”