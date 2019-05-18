FLYNN VOTES: O'Dowd says it's too early to declare a win

Ken O'Dowd is holding a low key party at his office on the night of the 2019 federal election surrounded by some of his volunteers and supporters.

DESPITE ABC and Sky News declaring Ken O'Dowd will retain the seat for Flynn, the incumbent Nationals' member says it's still too early to call it.

Tonight Labor candidate Zac Beers and Mr O'Dowd are surrounded by their friends and family as the results come in for the Federal Election.

At 9pm with 30.33% of the votes counted, Mr O'Dowd looked set to remain as the Member for Flynn with 59.43% of the projected two party preferred and a 8.31% swing.

Mr Beers is projected to have 41% of the projected TPP.

But with more than 15,000 pre-poll votes and a high percentage of postal votes yet to be counted, Mr O'Dowd would not declare his success.

When Mr Beers last contested the seat in 2016 it took more than two weeks before the result was confirmed.

The second-time Labor candidate expected this year to be similar.

Mr Beers would not comment tonight on Sky News and ABC's predictions.

Earlier tonight Mr Beers supporters spoke of their optimism for the candidate.

However now the gathering at the Yacht Club has a more sombre mood.

Mr Beers said earlier tonight it had been a "long and hard campaign" and accused the LNP of "scaring" Flynn into voting for Mr O'Dowd.

"It's been a bit of a dirty campaign from the LNP," Mr Beers told media earlier tonight.

"We're focused on the real issues... we've created a vision for the future of CQ.

"All the LNP has done is try to scare voters into voting for them and I hope people haven't been conned by the scare campaign."

At 8pm Mr O'Dowd said the initial results looked promising for him, with rural polling booth results showing strong support for the three-term MP.

"I've done well in places in Tieri which is a coal mining town and I've been fighting hard for coal jobs," he said.

"They know if Bill Shorten was to win government Adani would be scrapped straight away."

Mr O'Dowd said the swing towards One Nation and Clive Palmer's United Australia Party showed the Nationals needed to reconnect with voters.

"One Nation and Clive Palmer have a nationals background," he said.

"We've got to do a lot better... we need to offer a stable government."

Tonight Mr O'Dowd is watching the election coverage with friends and family at his office, while Mr Beers and his supporters are at the Yacht Club.