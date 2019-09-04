Focus on disability inclusivity for Beach Day Out

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Councillor Jan Kelly, Mayor Bill Ludwig and Darumbal Elder Aunty Sally Vea Vea with some of the event organisers and volunteers as they officially open the annual event at last year's Beach Day Out.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Councillor Jan Kelly, Mayor Bill Ludwig and Darumbal Elder Aunty Sally Vea Vea with some of the event organisers and volunteers as they officially open the annual event at last year's Beach Day Out. Livingstone Shire Council

THOUSANDS are expected to converge on Emu Park's Bell Park later this month for the annual Beach Day Out as part of Disability Action Week.

This free family fun day will be held on Friday, September 20, from 9.30am with an aim to provide an accessible, inclusive event for the whole family.

There will be a particular focus on those with a disability who may have difficulty in accessing such an event.

As Beach Day Out has reached its eighth year, Livingstone Shire Council's deputy mayor Nigel Hutton reflected on last year's attendance which reached over 3,500 people - the largest Disability Action Week event in Queensland.

"Everyone involved works hard to make sure this event is accessible and inclusive for the whole community, and in particular for people with a disability, their families and carers, so everyone can enjoy a fun day out at the beach,” Cr Hutton said.

"The popularity and warm reception of this wonderful community event is testament to not only the event organisers and agencies involved, but the community's strong interest in continuing to make our region a positive, accepting and culturally diverse place to live.”

Community development and support councillor Jan Kelly said this year's program will feature over 50 stallholders including a petting zoo, arts and crafts activities, beach games and water wheelchairs.

A full stage program of entertainment will feature a headline performance from local band, Silky Fuzz.

Buses will operate from Rockhampton and Yeppoon to give people easy access to the event.

"The council would like to sincerely thank everybody involved in the success of this event, including support from local businesses and organisations,” Cr Kelly said.

For more information or if you would like to volunteer at the event, head to the Beach Day Out Facebook page.