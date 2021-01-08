Focus on water safety after CQ drowning tragedy

A two-year-old girl died after drowning in a family pool at Emerald on January 7. Photo: file

A Queensland organisation is spreading awareness of water safety, especially with young children, after a toddler tragically drowned in a family pool in Central Queensland on Thursday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the young girl, 2, died after being pulled from the pool at an Emerald home at 7.30pm on January 7.

Paramedics were called to the home and the toddler was taken to Emerald Hospital in a critical condition, but sadly passed away.

The QPS spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and police would prepare a report for the coroner.

Queensland Family and Child Commission principal commissioner Cheryl Vardon said the curiosity of young children put them most at risk around family pools.

“Tragically children under five years are most at risk of drowning in backyard pools,” she said.

“The increasing mobility and curiosity of children at this age is not always matched by their capacity to understand and respond to risk.

“The best prevention is active supervision and no matter the location whether it be pool, beach or bathtub, children should be with an adult and within arms reach at all times.”

According to QFCC, other steps to keep children safe around water include:

Installing and maintaining a compliant pool fence

Making sure the pool gates self-closing and latching mechanisms are in good working order, and making sure gates are never left propped open or left with objects that a child could use to climb the fence

Teaching children water safety awareness and swimming survival skills

Having an emergency action plan which includes knowing how to administer CPR

More information and educational videos regarding pool safety can be found on the QFCC website.