Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Australian Early Development Census data shows 22 per cent of Australian children have physical, social, emotional, cognitive or learning difficulties.
The Australian Early Development Census data shows 22 per cent of Australian children have physical, social, emotional, cognitive or learning difficulties.
Health

Focus on Rockhampton kids not immigration, says child expert

Sherele Moody
by
23rd Jan 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only


A LEADING pediatrician says Australia is "squandering" children's futures by failing to recognise the high rates of youngsters with health and learning difficulties.

Child Development Network director Michael McDowell said he was surprised by Australian Early Development Census data that shows 22 per cent of Australian children have physical, social, emotional, cognitive or learning difficulties.

The census shows 31.6 per cent of Rockhampton children have physical, social, emotional, cognitive or learning difficulties.

Dr McDowell said the data was a good barometer of how local children were tracking in terms of their development but he was worried it had not gained traction with policy makers.

He said by the time the children arrived in school their development was too far behind for a quick fix.

"There is a huge emphasis in Australia on issues like immigration and the environment but no one is really standing up and talking about issues in early childhood," Dr McDowell said.

"I regard the squandering of early childhood as 1000 times bigger than things like immigration.

"It is a complete vacuum in this area." - NewsRegional
 

children development health immigration learning parenting
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'They discovered a (meth) bag in faecal matter'

    premium_icon 'They discovered a (meth) bag in faecal matter'

    Crime Body cavity search after he admitted supplying undercover cop

    Former Neerkol worker faces fresh historical charges

    premium_icon Former Neerkol worker faces fresh historical charges

    Crime Lawyer says he will fight these and the 82 others

    One third of Rockhampton kids have problems

    premium_icon One third of Rockhampton kids have problems

    Health How town planners can shape children's health and development

    Livingstone Shire Council set to refund lagoon parking fines

    premium_icon Livingstone Shire Council set to refund lagoon parking fines

    Council News But the refund will only apply to a certain time period.