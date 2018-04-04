Folau says gays going to hell unless they repent

The Waratahs' Israel Folau has caused a social media storm with his latest comments on homosexuality.

WALLABIES superstar Israel Folau has caused another online furore by stating that gay people will go to hell unless they repent.

The deeply religious Folau made the controversial comment in response to a question on Instagram.

Folau, who was injured playing for the Waratahs on Saturday, posted an image and Bible verse relating to "God's plan", which prompted a query from Mike Sephton-Poultney: "@izzyfolau what was gods (sic) plan for gay people??"

Folau replied: "@mike_sephton HELL... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God."

Folau's views have predictably caused an uproar on social media and the Waratahs and Wallabies are yet to comment on the matter.

It is the second time Folau has hit the headlines for his views on sexuality and religion, tweeting his opposition to same sex marriage in September last year.

"I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions, but personally, I will not support gay marriage," he tweeted at the time.

Rugby Australia publicly declared their support for a "yes" vote in the government's postal survey.

Folau's views also fit awkwardly with fellow Wallabies star David Pocock, an outspoken advocate of same-sex rights.

Pocock missed the 2017 season on sabbatical but is expected to return to the Test team this season.

Folau is Australia's best and most marketable player and a three-time John Eales Medallist.

He injured his hamstring in the Waratahs' win over the Brumbies on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for a month.