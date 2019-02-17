Stars' 'greatest ever' choke as Gades make history

The Melbourne Renegades are BBL champions for the first time, with the Melbourne Stars suffering a stunning collapse of 7-19 with a maiden title in sight reach.

Chasing a target of 146 runs, the Stars were cruising to victory at 0-93 in the 13th over, but they self-destructed to suffer a 13-run defeat in front of 39,184 fans in Sunday afternoon's final at Marvel Stadium.

"In 40 years of watching cricket, I don't think I've ever seen like that," said Test great, and former Melbourne Stars marquee player, Shane Warne in commentary.

Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell looks on after the stunning defeat.

The Stars were in the box seat when they restricted the Renegades to 5-145 from 20 their overs after winning the toss, but Glenn Maxwell (1), Peter Handscomb (0) and Dwayne Bravo (3) were all part of the horror collapse.

Marcus Stoinis (39 runs from 38 balls) was the first wicket to go, with Handscomb following soon after, playing a shot he won't want to see replayed. Maxwell suffered a similar rush of blood and, when Bravo departed, the Stars needed 34 runs from 14 balls and didn't get close.

Ben Dunk top-scored for the Stars with 57 from 45 balls, while Dan Christian, Chris Tremain and Cameron Boyce all took two wickets each for the Renegades.

Earlier, Maxwell sent the Renegades in after winning the bat flip and his bowlers soon gained the upper hand, the home side slumping to 5-65 in the 11th over.

Renegades' wicketkeeper Sam Harper celebrates another wicket in the collapse.

But Tom Cooper (43 runs from 35 balls) and Christian (38 from 30) steadied the ship with an unbeaten 80-run partnership from 58 balls for a competitive total.

Legspinner Adam Zampa went for 11 runs in his first over, but recovered to post 2-21 from his four overs.

Jackson Bird took 2-25 from three overs and affected the run-out that sent Aaron Finch on his way for 13 runs from 10 deliveries.

Finch was run out at the non-striker's end after Bird stuck his boot out to a Cameron White drive that deflected onto the stumps.

After a tough summer with the bat for Finch, his frustration at the unlucky dismissal boiled over, cameras catching the ODI skipper twice belting a chair as he disappeared down the tunnel.