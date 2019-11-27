‘Follow my lead - slow and bouncy’

"SLOW and bouncy."

The world's most famous "lifesaver" Pamela Anderson is dishing out simple instructions to her equally buxom swimsuit model co-stars on the Gold Coast beach set of an upcoming Ultra Tune ad.

The Baywatch star is full of energy despite no doubt severe jet lag having flown in from Europe the night before.

In between takes yesterday she laughs with the cast and at one point playfully kicks sand at ex-AFL star turned larrikin Warwick Capper.

Pamela Anderson greets her Ultra Tune co-stars, the infamous Rubber Girls, at a Gold Coast beach - Ultra Tune TV ad mainstay Parnia Porsche (centre) says Pamela just said “follow my lead”. Picture: NATHAN RICHTER

In one scene - shot at Main Beach - she is helping recreate her famed run on the sand from the Baywatch opening credits, with Ultra Tune's infamous 'Rubber Girls' Laura Lydall, Tyana Hansen, Parnia Porsche and Jennifer Cole in tow.

Hansen tells the Bulletin: "Pam just came up and introduced herself and she was teaching us the Baywatch run.

"She said 'Slow and bouncy - that is the Baywatch way'."

Pamela Anderson while filming an Ultra Tune commercial on the Gold Coast. Picture: Nathan Richter.

Pamela Anderson prepares for her iconic Baywatch run. Pictures: Nathan Richter

PAMELA ANDERSON HITS BEACH ON GOLD COAST TO FILM ULTRA TUNE COMMERCIAL WITH WARWICK CAPPER

Porsche, a mainstay of the controversial Ultra Tune ad series previously starring alongside Jean Claude Van Damme, Mike Tyson and Hollywood bad boy Charlie Sheen, said Anderson couldn't have been more down to earth: "She's lovely, really nice, she just bowled up and shook everyone's hand. She just said 'Follow my lead'."

Pamela Anderson talks with 500 Digital ad shoot director Shannon Young about a scene at the Gold Coast’s Main Beach yeseterday. Picture: Nathan Richter.

500 Digital's Shannon Young, the Ultra Tune ad shoot director, said she was an "absolute professional".

"She only needs a couple of takes, she knows exactly what to do. Her five seasons on Baywatch have set her up beautifully for this."

Pamela Anderson with the filming crew. Picture: Nathan Richter.

The Ultra Tune ads typically top complaints to Ad Standards for being sexist with male stars rescuing helpless female drivers but Ultra Tune owner Sean Buckley hopes Anderson will flip that on its head.

Mr Young said feedback showed plenty of female viewers "loved" the ad series despite the complaints: "We get a number of comments from female fans because Sean is not afraid to have women of all different shapes in them, it's not women who are rake thin, they have curves and they are sexy."

Pamela Anderson leads the way on the Ultra Tune TV ad set on the Gold Coast yesterday. PICTURES: Nathan Richter

After the final take Anderson said excitedly "Are we done?", did a pirouette and was gone.

The ad is costing upwards of $500,000 but Mr Buckley said he considered it money well spent: "Look at all the promotion we are getting."