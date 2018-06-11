Little Sebastian’s daily dice with death

Sebastian Potter, 4, poses with his sisters Layla, 8, Evie, 2, and his parents Irene and Shane at their Ormeau home on the Gold Coast. Sebastian will move to the USA later this year for food allergy treatment. Picture: AAP Image/Claudia Baxter

THERE is nothing Irene and Shane Potter won't do to keep their son safe, even if it means separating their family and moving to other side of the world so he can access cutting edge treatment for life threatening food allergies.

Being severely allergic to dairy and eggs means simple things like going to school, birthday parties, play dates or even eating a meal outside of the Potter's Ormeau Hills home carries the risk of a life-threatening reaction for four-year-old Sebastian.

He was six months old when his first taste of yoghurt gave him an anaphylactic reaction.

Even coming into contact with someone or something that has traces of egg or dairy can affect him.

"The other day he was playing tiggy with friends who has eaten some Smarties and we didn't know, that was enough to give him reaction, "she said.

The whole house is virtually and dairy and eggs free but now Sebastian's a little older his sisters Layla, 8, and Evil, 2, can have milk in their cereal.

"He knows he can't go anywhere near them when they having milk now so he sits away from them," Mrs potter said.

Over the years Sebastian has seen many specialists who have tried without success to increase his tolerance to the deadly foods.

There are no further treatment options available for him in Australia.

"I've kept him wrapped in cotton wool until now, pre school was the hardest day of my life," Mrs Potter said.

"It's fine in your own home but as soon as you step outside that door it's very scary.

"It's heartbreaking seeing your child miss out on experiences that are just normal for children his age."

But finding Dr Douglas Jones from Utah, in the United States, who specialises in offering Oral Immunotherapy to help treat the potentially deadly condition has give the family new hope.

The plan is for Irene to move to Utah for between six and nine months with the three children so Sebastian can undergo the treatment while Shane stays behind to work.

They are trying to fund their journey by selling belongings and working extra shifts but with costs expected to exceed $50,000 they've turned to the community for help by starting a GoFundMe page.

"Just to be able to go on holiday as a family and be able to eat a meal out... I wonder, once we have this treatment and it is successful, I wonder how long it will take for my heart to stop missing a beat when he eats something," Mrs Potter said.

"It just makes me tear up to think about how completely life-changing it will be for our whole family."

To help: gofundme.com/basy039s-oit-journey