FOOD AND WINE FEST: Dishing up a delicious line up

FROM live music and cooking demonstrations to delicious tastings and entertainment, the 2017 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival has something for everyone over their massive three-day line up.
Tickets are available for throughout the weekend.
For more information or bookings visit www.capricornfoodandwine.com.au.
TODAY
5.15PM:BMM Cocktail Passport Demo
5.30PM:Welcome to the Festival
6PM:Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Malbourne
6.45PM:BMM Cocktail Passport Demo
7.30PM:Big band of the Band of the First Regiment
9.30PM:CQUniversity Conservatorium of Music ft Aarron Symonds.
TOMORROW
2PM:The Band of the First Regiment Royal Australian Artillery
4PM:Shane Bailey - Noosa Boathouse
4.30PM:Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Malbourne
5.15PM:Nicole Stevenson - Masterchef 2017
6PM:Dominique Rizzo - Putia Pure Food Kitchen, Brisbane.
7PM:CQUniversity Conservatorium of Music Ft, Aarron Symonds.
9.15PM:CKNU, Brisbane.
SUNDAY
12.15PM:Roel von Camp - Headrick's Lane
1PM:Alyssa Constable - The Stirling
1.45PM:Nicole Stevenson - Masterchef 2017
2.30PM:Dominique Rizzo - Putia Pure Food Kitchen, Brisbane
3.15PM:Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Melbourne
4PM:Kids in the Kitchen - Shane Bailey
4.45PM:Michael Nelson - Beaches Restaurant.