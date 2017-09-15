FOOD AND WINE FEST: Dishing up a delicious line up

FROM live music and cooking demonstrations to delicious tastings and entertainment, the 2017 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival has something for everyone over their massive three-day line up.

Tickets are available for throughout the weekend.

For more information or bookings visit www.capricornfoodandwine.com.au.

TODAY

5.15PM:

BMM Cocktail Passport Demo

5.30PM:

Welcome to the Festival

6PM:

Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Malbourne

6.45PM:

BMM Cocktail Passport Demo

7.30PM:

Big band of the Band of the First Regiment

9.30PM:

CQUniversity Conservatorium of Music ft Aarron Symonds.

TOMORROW

2PM:

The Band of the First Regiment Royal Australian Artillery

4PM:

Shane Bailey - Noosa Boathouse

4.30PM:

Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Malbourne

5.15PM:

Nicole Stevenson - Masterchef 2017

6PM:

Dominique Rizzo - Putia Pure Food Kitchen, Brisbane.

7PM:

CQUniversity Conservatorium of Music Ft, Aarron Symonds.

9.15PM:

CKNU, Brisbane.

SUNDAY

12.15PM:

Roel von Camp - Headrick's Lane

1PM:

Alyssa Constable - The Stirling

1.45PM:

Nicole Stevenson - Masterchef 2017

2.30PM:

Dominique Rizzo - Putia Pure Food Kitchen, Brisbane

3.15PM:

Adam D'Sylva - Coda, Tonka, Melbourne

4PM:

Kids in the Kitchen - Shane Bailey

4.45PM:

Michael Nelson - Beaches Restaurant.