Food and wine lovers are in for a special treat

L-R Clay Greene, Tegan Callow, Mitch Kingston, Tayl Reay, Lily Nevell, Michael Biddle, Alex Borman and Sharon Knowles at the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.

MORE than 7500 people attended the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival, delivering a total economic boost to the Rockhampton region of $1.2 million.

Planning for the 2020 event has begun with the weekend of September 25-27 locked in.

A report went before Rockhampton Regional Council this week with a request for a sponsorship arrangement.

It was agreed the council would contribute the value of $50,000, which included $35,000 cash plus in-kind contributions, made up of marketing support and venue hire, including access to electricity and water and removal of rubbish bins.

The event is held on the riverfront and last year had 57 ticketed events with 1166 tickets sold and 37 food stalls.

In 2019, 7654 total individuals attended with total attendance of 10,017. About a quarter of this attendance was aged 23-34, 24 per cent were 35-44 and 23 per cent were 45-54.

It was stated the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival was North Queensland’s largest food and wine festival.