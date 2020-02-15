Food critic puts Rocky stir-fry to the test

Nathan O'Connor knows all the best eateries in Central Queensland

Nathan O'Connor knows all the best eateries in Central Queensland

NATHAN O’Connor has grown up around hospitality and eaten at some of the best restaurants in Australia so it only made sense for him to venture into food critiquing.

His parents ran pubs all around the country.

“I was washing dishes and being a kitchen hand from when I was about 10,” he said.

They moved to the Gold Coast and his brother was a chef at prestigious Italian restaurant Carlo’s.

“From about 12 I remember eating amazing food and my brother drilling into what was good food and what wasn’t,” he said.

He moved to Rockhampton around 20 years ago and at first was quite “horrified” at the hospitality.

“The service, the quality, it was just country and stuck in the times,” Nathan said.

But in the past few years Nathan said the food scene had really evolved locally.

“I started reviewing because the food started getting good,” he said.

When asked what makes him qualified to be a food critic, Nathan said he had travelled Australia and eaten at some of the best restaurants.

“And I love food, I spoil myself repeatedly with good food and eating out,” Nathan said.

“I think for me, I am not really a hateful person, I would never try to damage someone’s business.”

When Nathan does critiques he takes in the whole atmosphere, the area, service and if there is love in the food. His top favourite spots in Yeppoon are Whisk, The Rocks for breakfast and Tsuruya at Capricorn Resort.

“In 20 years, Tsuruya has never faulted and never let me down,” he said.

“Rocky is hard, they come and go at he moment, I have always enjoyed Pacinos but the best quality for money is the Crazy Joker.

“For me, being a big eater, and for families, their meals are massive.”

Next on his list is Ribs and Rumps and Rocky Sports Club.

Follow his Facebook page, Fork You Later on Facebook.