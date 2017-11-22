Food drive aims to put smiles on dials

GIVING BACK: Angela Eckart and Vicky Haworth from City Centre Plaza Managment were proud to introduce a food drive, in partnership with Anglicare CQ to help families in need.

GIVING BACK: Angela Eckart and Vicky Haworth from City Centre Plaza Managment were proud to introduce a food drive, in partnership with Anglicare CQ to help families in need. Sean Fox

ANGLICARE is partnering with City Centre Plaza in Rockhampton to spread hope and joy to families in need this Christmas.

The two organisations have teamed up to launch a food drive which encourages the community to donate non-perishable items for Christmas hampers.

For many families, Christmas can be the most difficult time of year for reasons such as financial crisis, family breakdown, disability or social isolation.

Every year, Anglicare Central Queensland in partnership with local churches and community organisations has co- ordinated and delivered hundreds of hampers to families and individuals.

This also ensures children and young people spending their Christmas in foster, kinship or residential care receive presents.

City Centre Plaza manager Victoria Haworth said: "By purchasing one extra item in your weekly shopping, you can make a big difference to someone's Christmas,” Victoria said.

The food drive will run until December 24. Donations can be put in the cage outside Coles.