Food garden dishes best garden in region in 2017

THE Best Food Garden winner has had an unexpected announced dished up today - they were also the grand winner of the 2017 Spring Garden Spectacular competition.

Shashi Perera took top honours as Grand Champion, and won the $1,500 prize voucher provided by Rockhampton Regional Council.

The winners were announced during an official presentation at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens this afternoon, held as part of Rockhampton's 2017 gardening and sustainability expo, Tropicana.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Parks, Recreation and Sport Committee chair councillor Cherie Rutherford said she was impressed by the innovation of this year's entries.

"The annual Spring Garden Spectacular is a wonderful community event that brings the Region together and showcases all of our best gardens including creative gardens from our residents who don't have town water.

"This year we were really interested the innovative practices were used to reduce, reuse and recycle as well as conserve water.

"I am also delighted that this year we have eleven winners across our ten categories: Council has split the Young Gardener Category into a school winner and an individual winner to help recognise and encourage all of our young gardeners.”

Rockhampton Region councillor Neil Fisher said the judges were impressed by the high quality and number of entrants in this year's event.

"The Spring Garden Spectacular is such a wonderful opportunity for residents to celebrate all that is amazing about gardening, especially with this year's focus on sustainability.”

"I was particularly pleased to see the age range in our applicants, showing that gardening can be a life-long hobby keeping you fit, healthy and out and about in our great outdoors.”

Councillor for the Environment, Drew Wickerson, congradulated everyone, saying council was really overwhelmed with the quality of the gardens they saw.

There were 120 category entries this year, across 49 unique addresses.

Rockhampton Regional Council would like to thank category sponsors Total Eden, Fitzroy River Water, 4RO (who is also our media sponsor), Think Water, Troy Weier Tree Services, Finches Mitre Ten and Gunna-Do Hardware, as well as our runner up sponsors Native Plants Qld, Yarrandoo Nursery, Tropical Flowerbox Rockhampton, Oram's Nurseries and Fitzroy Nurseries. We would also like to thank Rimrock Agencies who sponsored the overall runner up prize.

2017 Spring Garden Spectacular Winners List

Grand Champion: Shashi Perera

Runner up Champion: Cheryl & David Turner

1. Total Eden - Best Use of Native Plants: Rupert Collins

Runner Up: Robyn and Rod Sheppard

2. Fitzroy River Water - Best Food Garden : Shashi Perera

Fitzroy Nurseries - Runner up Prize for $100 - Paul De Vine

3. Fitzroy River Water - Best Young Gardeners (School): Bajool State School

Fitzroy Nurseries - Runner up Prize for $100: The Hall State School

4. RRC - Best Young Gardener (individual): Rosemary Preater

Runner Up: N/A

5. 4RO - Best Corporate Garden: Empire Apartments Hotel

Fitzroy Nurseries - Runner up Prize for $100 - Catholic Education Office

6. Fitzroy River Water - Best Home ON Town Water: Cheryl & David Turner

Fitzroy Nurseries - Runner up Prize for $100 - Brian Roberts

7. Think Water Rockhampton - Best Home NOT on Town Water: Rupert Collins

Fitzroy Nurseries - Runner up Prize for $100 - Kevin Hornagold

8. Troy Weier Tree Service - Best Lifestyle Garden: Richard Corbett

Runner Up: William Andrews

9. Finches Mitre Ten - Best Flower Garden: Brian Roberts

Runner Up: Bradley Rohde

10. Gunna-Do Hardware - Best View from Street: Jim & Margaret Barnard

Runner Up: Bradley Rohde

11. Fitzroy River Water - Best Seniors Garden: Sandra Brigg

Runner Up: Veronica Stuart