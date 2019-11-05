Menu
Business

Juice seller to make powders, skin gels

5th Nov 2019 1:45 PM

Juice and kombucha company Food Revolution says it is nearing completion on laboratory and manufacturing facilities to make protein powders and skin gels for export to China.

Shares in the ASX-listed firm surged on Tuesday after it said the 1,260 square metre 'clean room' at its Mill Park facility in Melbourne would be completed before the end of the month.

"These machines will manufacture high end, high margin products including lactoferrin, marine protein, functional health products and beauty aids (collagen powders and gels)," Food Revolution said.

The company will also install a oil bottling line by December to bottle canola oil, avocado oil, grapeseed oil, olive oil and coconut oil.

"These new products are primarily for export to China as we aim to grow our export sales substantially over the next one to two years," chief executive John Florey said.

The company is in talks with Chinese grocery chain Tong Li Supermarket, which has 16 stores across Sydney, to stock the new products locally.

At 1059 AEDT, Food Revolution shares were up 7.5 per cent to 8.6 cents.

