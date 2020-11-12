Food safety: 48 complaints lodged against CQ eateries

Close-up young rats sniffs leftovers on a plate on sink at the kitchen.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council received more than 40 complaints about food businesses in one year, according to a new health report.

Queensland Health recently released its 2018-19 ‘Annual report on local government activities under the Food Act 2006’.

Rockhampton Regional Council recorded 539 licensed food businesses as of June 30, 2019.

The council performed 715 inspections, 20 of which were in response to complaints – though it received 46 complaints overall.

One business was issued an improvement notice, and 10 businesses surrendered their licences.

Improvement notices give businesses a time frame to remedy noncompliance on issues such as cleaning, maintenance, or unsafe food handling practices, whereas infringement notices are handed out when offences pose a moderate threat to human health, or when a business shows persistent noncompliance.

Rockhampton had 528 businesses with a nominated food safety supervisor.

In Livingstone, 181 businesses were licensed, and there were 253 inspections.

Eight complaints were received, but only three resulted in inspections.

Livingstone Shire council issued seven improvement notices, and 11 licences were surrendered.

There were 174 businesses, minus water carriers, with food safety supervisors in Livingstone.

Rockhampton Regional Council uses contractors for food regulation; Livingstone does not.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesman said health officers counselled businesses on mitigating risk.

“Environmental Health Officers may inspect any food business within their area to ensure that they are complying with the food safety standards,” she said.

“Environmental Health Officers advise businesses on how to handle food safely and may require remedial action to address identified risks where appropriate.

“Councils hire contractors based on the workload and the availability of other staff.

“Hiring a contractor during peak periods assists with ongoing compliance of food businesses and other environmental health related issues.”

In the Mackay and Fitzroy region more broadly, comprising the Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton and Woorabinda, there were 84 complaint inspections from 2011 licensed food businesses.

Councils in those areas inspected each business an average of 1.3 times and issued 83 improvement notices and eight infringement notices altogether.

There were no licence suspensions or prosecutions.

During the 2018–19 reporting period there were 31,296 licensed food businesses in Queensland, 2.4 per cent more than the previous year and 6 per cent of which were in Mackay and Fitzroy.

The report said that since 2011-12, there had been a “steady increase in the number of licensed food businesses with a food safety supervisor”.