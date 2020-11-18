Menu
Planning and Regulatory Councillor Ellen Smith. Picture: Contributed
Council News

FOOD SAFETY: Top tips to keep food poisoning at bay

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
18th Nov 2020 10:55 AM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is sharing a series of tips to keep food poisoning at bay.

According to the Food Safety Information Council, there are about 4.1 million cases of food poisoning in Australia each year.

As part of Australian Food Safety Week, Planning and Regulation Councillor Ellen Smith urged residents to take food poisoning seriously.

“Food poisoning is more than a minor stomach upset,” she said.

“It can be life threatening especially for the elderly, pregnant women and their unborn babies and people with compromised immune systems.

“This year for Australian Food Safety Week 2020, we will be building upon our good hygiene practices established as a result of COVID-19, so we can continue to reduce the amount of foodborne disease.”

She said she would like people to continue the good work by following five simple food safety tips; “Clean, chill, cook, separate and don’t cook for others if you are unwell”.

“Our Health and Environment team at council conduct hundreds of inspections each year to ensure that every food business in our region is operating to a very standard of hygiene and safety,” she said.

“We’re lucky to have a great relationship with these businesses, and when our officers do identify issues, they’re able to work closely with the owners to understand any problems and ensure they’re solved quickly.

“With summer barbecues and the festive season just around the corner, it is also important to think about our food safety as we entertain our family and friends in our homes and backyards. We will be sharing tips this week on council’s Facebook page, so make sure you check them out and share them around.”

