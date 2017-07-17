26°
News

Food vendors mark Rocky festival as must-attend event

Leighton Smith
| 17th Jul 2017 8:00 AM
RIVER FEST: Paella Magic's John Williams and Stuart Williams have done a roaring tradie.
RIVER FEST: Paella Magic's John Williams and Stuart Williams have done a roaring tradie. Allan Reinikka ROK160717ariverfe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EPIC was the word Stuart Williams used to describe his first experience of running his food stall, Paella Magic at the Rockhampton River Festival.

Stuart, 43, who hails from the Gold Coast, was beaming and enjoying the music playing from a nearby stage as he loaded his second last tray of Paella for the line of hungry customers.

He started out casually making paella at home before throwing in his job in marketing three-and-a-half years ago to chase a dream of running his own food catering business.

"People are really friendly and have embraced paella which is great, we weren't exactly sure how it was going to go up here, but it's gone really good,” Stuart said.

"Paella is probably one of the most famous dishes out of Spain, it's a rice, meat and vege dish. I'm doing a chicken and chorizo flavour.”

Local foodies lavished Stuart's paella with glowing reviews on social media causing the line to grow ever longer to his food stall.

Over the weekend he estimated over 900 customers looking to experience a different culinary experience had eaten their way through 33 massive trays of his tasty traditional Spanish dish.

"There's a really good vibe about Rockhampton and the river, the way the council has upgraded the facilities here, it's really nice,” he said.

He was full of praise for his experience saying he'd be back next year and he urged other interested food catering businesses to apply.

Bundaberg's Bill Prins who brought his Dutch Poffertjes House for the first time to the River Festival was impressed by the event and also planned to return next year.

He suggested a few improvements, including reducing the number of food vendors selling the same product and giving preference to those within the broader Central Queensland area.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill prins dutch poffertjes house paella paella magic rockhampton river festival stuart williams

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

Planners worked hard to balance natural land features and rural-residential living

Forgotten: Injured CQ miners in rehab left in painful limbo

LEAVE DENIED: Yeppoon man Darren Brown injured his elbow at work at Cook Colliery Mine on January 3,2016, while working in a confined space with his arm operating at a 'weird angle' as he tightened bolts. He is due to fly to Brisbane in August to see a specialist as he still undergoes rehabilitation.

Injured Cook Colliery mine workers have been left in painful limbo.

Family sues doctors over daughter's suicide

Angel Cowie took her own life in 2014.

“Angel didn’t like taking medication."

Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

MONSOON COMING: Travis Hock, part of the team behind Monsoon a musical about Cyclone Marcia.

"It's a story that needs to be told.”

Local Partners

Dream come true for young dancer in Queensland Ballet debut

She is one of six who will perform with Queensland Ballet in Rockhampton

Laneways come alive as crowds enjoy perfect festival weather

Daniele Constance organised the Suitcase Rummage for Rockhampton River Festival.

There are still plenty of events to check out this weekend

UPDATE: Exact route of Globemasters CQ flyover revealed

RAAF C-17A Globemasters doing a fly over.

Update on Globemasters' flightpath across Rocky region, about 1.10pm

What's on: Huge guide of events in CQ this weekend

REVVED UP: The Historic Motorcycle Show will be held tomorrow.

Your guide to what's on this weekend.

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Success story: Thousands flock to Rocky River Festival

Mayor Margaret Strelow amazed by festival turn out

‘Man babies’ can’t accept Dr Who shake-up

Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor Who. Supplied by BBC Australia.

JODIE Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord.

Mary Poppins Returns: Our first proper look at Emily Blunt

The much-loved Disney classic is returning to the big screen with a new cast.

The most action-packed teaser for Mary Poppins Returns is here

INXS singer's daughter to inherit millions as she turns 21

Tiger Lily Hutchence turns 21 on July 22. Picture: Supplied

THE once-shy daughter of Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence grows up

Disney has finally revealed the cast of Aladdin

Disney reveals cast for live action remake of Aladdin

Disney unveiled the main stars

Ninja Warrior: Nine slammed for disqualifying deaf ninja

Cashion was gutted when he realised he was outed on a technicality.

The honeymoon is over for Nine's Ninja Warrior

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones before season 7.

WINTER is here, bringing with it the new season of Game of Thrones.

Renovates Delight

323 Greenlake Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $519,000

This property offers so much potential and with 90% of the renovations completed for you. This double story brick home is situated on a 25 Acre allotment. ...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Fantastic Renovated Home - Priced To Sell - Only $249,000

86 Sharples Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

All the work has been done at this amazing Highset Chamferboard Home with a perfect corner location, located very close to Northside Plaza and Stockland Shopping...

Park Avenue Delight!

10 Buckle Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $245,000

This renovated 3 bedroom home offers its new owners the rewards of a tidy make-over that showcases open plan living, a fresh contemporary kitchen and comes...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Lowset Brick Duplex with Investment Potential

1 and 2/106 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $349,000

Whether you are looking for your first home or beginning an investment portfolio, this is the perfect property for you. This solid brick duplex will astound you...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Highset Home Built-in Under With Kitchenette

17 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,000

For those in need of a granny flat you simply can't go past 17 Harriette Street. Underneath has been enclosed with a 2 sizeable storage rooms that could be used as...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $359,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

New Rocky shopping complex to open within months

The new Park Avenue shopping complex.

North Rockhampton shopping complex to generate more than 100 jobs

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Gateway position to Coast

Approved six-lot Caloundra development site goes to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!