Food, wine, music: The perfect combo

LINE up for class, the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival is here.

Some of the major events are now sold out but there is still tickets up for the masterclasses.

The event presented by Stage and Audio Event Solutions officially kicked off on Thursday night with the “Let the fun be Gin” event.

Festivities are being held at lower level of the Fitzroy Riverfront, around Rod Laver Plaza.

Wine masterclasses are presented by Dan Murphy’s and Brown Brothers with Saturday night event’s the Brown Brother’s Wine Masterclass.

Expert winemaker Geoff Alexander from the Brown Family Wine Group takes guests through their range of wines.

Roll up for the Beer School, presented by Little Creatures, with two sessions on Saturday night.

Attendees will be guided through smelling hops, touch malt and taste the Little Creatures range of craft beers.

And if those don’t tempt you — there is the Saleyards Distillery Gin and Rum Masterclass.

Learn about the rich history, alchemy and production of the virtuous tipple and learn the subtle art to make a good gin.

The rum masterclass is lead by head distiller at Saleyards Distillery, Warren Brewer, as he will take you through the elemental techniques involved in producing the liquid gold — and of course, you will get to have a taste of a variety of rums.

Map of the 2019 Capricorn Food and Wine Festival

If none of those are your thing just head down and grab a festival entry.

This will get you access to Cork & Fork Lane, Garden Party Cocktail Bar, live cooking demonstrations at the Chef’s Table, live music, Rockin’ Reds Saturday from 5pm plus your complimentary Capricorn Food and Wine Festival stemless wine glass.

Exhibitors at the festival including many wine companies, craft beer and cider, spirits and food.

All in a fantastic location to sit back and soak up the atmosphere with friends, food, a drink or two, and entertainment — what else would you need?

The festival grounds are open from 2pm to late.

Other sold out events included the Chef’s Table, Ladies of the Vine afternoon soiree, The Long Lunch, Brazzo Boys Brazilian BBQ and Twilight Tastings.

Celebrity chefs to the event include Adam Dundas-Taylor, Ben Bertie, Glen Barratt, Nicole Stevenson and Shane Bailey.

Live music include local acts Dave Dow, Indigo Electric, James Gallagher Band, Maddi and the Hoopers, Silky Fuzz, The Short Fuzz and Relic.

Entry to ticketed events need to be purchased on arrival to the festival grounds.

Entry to the grounds is in front of Boathouse.

Remember the entire festival is a cashless event.

Attendees will need to bring a debit or credit card with a Visa/Mastercard logo to purchase food and drinks within the grounds.

Children under 18 are free to attend but must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians at all times.

Attendees are asked to dress smart-casual — and of course shoes.

For more information or event ticket prices head to www.capricornfoodandwine.com.au.