Foodie and wine lovers' galore at riverside festival

L-R Kayla Kirk, Adrian Kirk, Simon Kirk, Emma Kirk, Olivia Mogg and Jordan Mogg at the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival. Liam Fahey

PERFECT weather on the weekend made for perfect settings for Capricorn Food and Wine Festival's riverside functions.

Thousands flocked to the Fitzroy Riverbank over the three-day festival to tantalise taste buds with wines, beers and food, while listening to live music or watch NRL on the big screen.

Foodies and wine lovers flocked to special events such as Pinot, Pots and Pork; Twilight Tastings; Ladies of the Vine; The Long Lunch and Degustation.

The festival showcased local produce along with culinary skills of famous chefs Matt Golinski, Shane Bailey, Roel Van Camp, Alyssia Constable and Matt Smith.

Ladies, and one or two brave men, enjoyed an afternoon lunch at the Boathouse on Saturday with guest speaker Emma Hawkins.

Mrs Hawkins is the wife of Geelong Cats' player Tom who aspires to a life working in agriculture after his AFL career. The couple live on a farm outside Geelong.

Mrs Hawkins shared her story of working in marketing and family life, juggling everything with Tom's career and being a mother.

She even admitted to be excited about the new television WAG (wives and girlfriends of football players) series Playing for Keeps.