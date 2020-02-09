Menu
Foodworks armed hold up

vanessa jarrett
9th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
5PM: A 21 YEAR-OLD female is reportedly ‘emotional’ after being involved in an armed hold up at Lakes Creek Foodworks in North Rockhampton.

Paramedics were called to the scene however upon checking her over, she has no injuries and was not taken to hospital.

Police are still conducting searches looking for the offender.

4.30PM: AN ARMED hold up has been reported at the Foodworks on Lakes Creek in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Police received reports of the incident around 4.25pm.

The offender threatened a staff member with a knife.

He has been described as a young, caucasian male believed to be in his 20s, wearing a bandana, black singlet and black jeans with a backpack.

He was spotted running towards the football fields.

Police are at the scene creating roadblocks around Blanchfield St to search the area.

The dog squad has been called.

The store is closed for the time being.

armed hold up foodworks toolooa lakes creek road
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

