Foodworks robber busted red-handed stealing PlayStation

Johnson Alfred Mundraby, 22, pleaded guilty on January 24, 2018, in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to the armed robbery of the North Rockhampton Foodworks from the previous year, along with stealing a car, stealing a television weeks earlier and dishonestly obtaining money.

HE WAS the eldest of five boys who robbed a Foodworks store on Australia Day and now he has breached his parole by being caught red-handed with a stolen PlayStation.

Johnson Alfred Mundraby, 22, was busted by police yesterday with the PlayStation wrapped in his shirt after he and his co-offender tried to evade police from a break and enter scene.

Mundraby had been sentenced in the Rockhampton District Court on January 24 for his role in the armed robbery of the North Rockhampton Foodworks from the previous year, along with stealing a car, stealing a television weeks earlier and dishonestly obtaining money.

He had been high on ice during the Australia Day offences.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered a head sentence of three years, declared 207 days pre-sentence custody and gave Mundraby immediate parole, which he has now breached by breaking and entering into a house and stealing the PlayStation.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said a witness heard glass smashing at the residenceand then watched Mundraby and his co-offender enter the house via a window at the back.

Snr Const Selvadurai said that five minutes later, the police arrived and the two offenders tried to evade them.

Snr Cons Selvadurai said when the defendant was apprehended, he had the PlayStation from the house wrapped in his shirt.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Mundraby cared full-time for one of two of his children.

She said his Centrelink payments were cut off eight weeks ago and had been relying on the support of family members.

Ms Craven said Mundraby had been seeing a drug counsellor every Friday at the parole office.

"He said it was a really very stupid decision he made,” she said.

Magistrate Cameron Press said "he has made a lot of very stupid decisions over the years”.

He sentenced Mundraby to nine months in prison, cumulative on the District Court sentence in January.

Mundraby will be eligible for parole on August 10.