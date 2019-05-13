Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Gorillas go viral in hilarious video
Pets & Animals

Gorillas go viral in hilarious video

by Alahna Kindred
13th May 2019 1:58 PM

This is the hilarious moment gorillas show they are just like us when they try to stay dry during a rainstorm at a zoo.

As reported by The Sun, the four adult western lowland gorillas can be seen cowering under a public viewing space in their enclosure at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina.

One gorilla can be seen looking up at the rain as the rest try to stay dry.
One gorilla can be seen looking up at the rain as the rest try to stay dry.

In the video taken on May 3, two baby gorillas are seen clinging to their mothers who are trying to stay dry in the downpour.

A mum peeks out at the unsavoury weather as her baby holds onto her before she decides it is best to stay dry and retreats further in the viewing space.

One of the adults then bolts into a room inside their domain.

The two protective mothers and their babies quickly follow.

In the footage, the gorillas are seen grimacing in a human-like manner as they show their disdain for the weather.

One takes a perilous step into the rain trying to peek around the corner.
One takes a perilous step into the rain trying to peek around the corner.

The last and largest gorilla makes their way toward shelter, but bares his teeth in disgust at the damp conditions before darting deeper into the enclosure.

Families are seen in the background observing the all too relatable behaviour.

The zoo shared the video and wrote on Facebook on May 8: "Gorillas don't like getting caught in the rain either.

"Our keepers spotted the family troop as they were heading inside to avoid last Friday's downpour."

The video has been viewed more than 7.5 million times and zookeepers said they can see why.

Brooke Hunsinger, the mammal keeper who originally shared the footage, wrote in the caption: "Gorillas are magnificent, majestic creatures full of grace and beauty … except when it rains"

The largest gorillas pulls this relatable face as it follows the others.
The largest gorillas pulls this relatable face as it follows the others.

The zoo currently had two female and three male gorillas.

These gorillas' natural habitat is the tropical rainforests of western Africa.

However, their land is threatened by poachers who hunt them as food and for their body parts which are used in medicine and charms, by habitat loss, particularly to the timber trade, and even diseases such as ebola.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

Show More
animals editors picks gorillas social media viral video zoo

Top Stories

    PREDATOR: Murder victim comes back from the dead

    premium_icon PREDATOR: Murder victim comes back from the dead

    Crime How Natasha Ryan fooled the world, and almost derailed Leonard John Fraser's murder trial

    Fugitive's crazy crime spree ends after attempted abduction

    premium_icon Fugitive's crazy crime spree ends after attempted abduction

    Crime UPDATE: He showed 'total disregard for public and police safety'

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    PREDATOR: Listen to episode 4 here

    Crime How Natasha Ryan became the 'girl in the cupboard'

    Single dad still in pain two years after bike crash

    premium_icon Single dad still in pain two years after bike crash

    Crime His foot 'had to be put back together like a jigsaw'