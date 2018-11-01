Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Native Australian bird attacks drone
Offbeat

WATCH: Drone versus bird dogfight over Ipswich

Rob Williams
by
1st Nov 2018 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QT PHOTOGRAPHER Rob Williams got more than he bargained for when a native Australian bird swooped a DJI Phantom Drone mid-flight.

It happened at Basin Pocket earlier this month.

"I was filming the Bremer River at Basin Pocket on Wednesday as part of a video I was working on to show the juxtaposition of the lush green banks against the churned brown of the river after the recent rainfall," Rob said.

"I had nearly finished filming and was bringing the drone back to land in the carpark of the West End Rugby League Club.

Bird vs drone.
Bird vs drone. Rob Williams

"I heard an alarmed call from a bird and saw a flash of black and white from the ground.

"I yawed the drone around hoping to identify what it was when it  took a loop and came straight at the Phantom 4 drone.

"It was a Pied Currawong, a species not normally known to swoop and attack.

"As the bird seemed agitated I landed the aircraft straight away in case I was close to a nest or in danger of causing harm to the native animal.

Related Items

bird attack drone drone footage editors picks ipswich native bird
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Prison escape accused also faces burglary, car theft charges

    premium_icon Prison escape accused also faces burglary, car theft charges

    Crime A PRISONER from Mackay accused of doing the dash while undertaking community work seems set to plead guilty to the charges against him, his lawyer has indicated

    New Bowen Basin mine to bring 350 jobs for CQ

    premium_icon New Bowen Basin mine to bring 350 jobs for CQ

    Business Exclusive: About 350 ongoing jobs will be up for grabs

    Does this look like a collection centre?

    premium_icon Does this look like a collection centre?

    Environment As Qlds's collection scheme starts today, some sites are unfinished.

    Time to unleash the bounty hunters?

    premium_icon Time to unleash the bounty hunters?

    Council News LOCAL councils are pushing for a $5 bounty on big biosecurity risk.

    Local Partners