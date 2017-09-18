28°
Football bonnet run man busted trying to get into Browne Park, drunk

Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Kerri-Anne Mesner
A BILOELA man out drinking with mates for a football gathering in Rockhampton when he decided it would be fun to run over other people's cars.... with his feet.

Dean George Berry, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of wilful damage in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police Prosecutor Clancy Fox said Berry ran over the bonnet, the roof and the boot of one vehicle on Murray Lane, The Range, causing damage to all three panels.

He ran over the bonnet of a second vehicle - both incidents were witnessed by members of the public.

Mr Fox said police located Berry highly intoxicated trying to get into Browne Park.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Berry page a $700 fine and $695 restitution for the damage.

