Football flair wins Woori Warriors plenty of fans

RUGBY LEAGUE: They didn't win the title but the Woorabinda Warriors under-20 men's side won plenty of hearts at the Schwarz Excavation Nines at the weekend.

The Warriors were beaten 21-16 by the Emu Park Emus in Sunday's grand final, a game many pundits rated among the best of the two-day tournament.

Inspirational skipper Lindsay Garrett led from the front and was voted the under-20 player of the carnival.

He and teammates Michael Miller and Jospeh Oakley were also included in the NG Engraving U20s Men's Challenge Best 9.

"I'm extremely happy,” Jarrett said after his team's determined effort in the final.

"We represented our community proudly and the boys gave 110% effort.

"Credit to Emu Park, they were well drilled and deserved the win today.”

Coach David Munns said it was a great result from what was the team's first hit-out.

"This weekend was all about coming together to see where we're at and just gelling together.

"Captain Lindsay Jarrett stood out but we were good across the park. All the boys have got some freakish talents.

"I told them just to go out there and have fun which they did and it paid off in the end.”

Another team turning heads was the Rockhampton Brothers women, coached by Dominic Draper.

It was their first appearance at the Nines and they made it through to the grand final, where they were beaten by the reigning champions, Emu Park Emus.

It was a remarkable effort given the majority of the team had not played rugby league before; most of them were Aussie rules and soccer players.

They were fortunate to have Australian Jillaroos' player Annette Brander in their ranks to help guide and mentor them over the weekend.

Draper said the Nines provided a good introduction to the sport for the newcomers and many of them were keen to continue in the game.

"I was really happy with the girls and they made me very proud,” he said.

"They came together very quickly and bonded quite well.

"They had a really enjoyable couple of days and they want to keep playing. Now they want to get 13 out there and have a proper crack.”

Gemma Brennan, who is a soccer goalkeeper, made an impression in her league debut, named in the Triple M Women's Challenge Best 9 alongside teammates Brander and Katy Tinker.

THE CARNIVAL'S BEST

Schwarz Excavations 1st Division Men's Best 9: 1. Byron Hassell (Biloela Panthers), 2. Brandon Brown (Emu Park Emus), 3. Malcolm Darkin (Emu Park Emus), 4. Daniel Levi (Norths Chargers), 5. John Filipo (Norths Chargers), 6. Nick Deaves (Yeppoon Seagulls), 7. Billy Gilbert (Yeppoon Seagulls), 8. Cody Grills (Yeppoon Seagulls), 9. Sam Holzeimer (Yeppoon Seagulls)

JFA 2nd Division Men's Challenge Best 9: 1. Thomas Whitehead (Norths Chargers), 2. Brendan Stanley (Norths Chargers), 3. Jake Kitching (Norths Chargers), 4. Alan Stephan (Bremer River Turtles), 5. Jai Broome (Fitzroy Sharks), 6. David Davis (Fitzroy Sharks), 7. Brigg Hille (Bremer River Turtles), 8. Adrian Williams (Woorabinda Warriors), 9. Tyran Chapman (Bremer River Turtles)

NG Engraving U20s Men's Challenge Best 9: 1. Jordan Young (Emu Park Emus), 2. Leroy Richards (Emu Park Emus), 3. Lindsay Jarrett (Woorabinda Warriors), 4. Michael Miller (Woorabinda Warriors), 5. Jospeh Oakley (Woorabinda Warriors), 6. Brodie Morris (Biloela Panthers), 7. Jack Kipling (Norths Chargers), 8. Cayden Tull (Fitzroy Sharks), 9. Wyliek Whap (Fitzroy Sharks)

Triple M Women's Challenge Best 9: 1. Nicole Collins (Emu Park Emus), 2. Lauren Moss (Emu Park Emus), 3. Brianna Chillingsworth (Emu Park Emus), 4. Gemma Brennan (Brothers), 5. Annette Brander (Brothers), 6. Katy Tinker (Brothers), 7. Tamika Upton (Emu Park Emus), 8. Mariah Storch (Blackwater Crushettes), 9. Kaitlin Moss (Emu Park Emus)