33°
Sport

Football flair wins Woori Warriors plenty of fans

Pam McKay
| 27th Feb 2017 5:16 PM
LEADING THE CHARGE: Woorabinda Warriors' captain Lindsay Jarrett was named the under-20 player of the carnival at the Schwarz Excavations Nines.
LEADING THE CHARGE: Woorabinda Warriors' captain Lindsay Jarrett was named the under-20 player of the carnival at the Schwarz Excavations Nines. ALLAN REINIKKA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: They didn't win the title but the Woorabinda Warriors under-20 men's side won plenty of hearts at the Schwarz Excavation Nines at the weekend.

The Warriors were beaten 21-16 by the Emu Park Emus in Sunday's grand final, a game many pundits rated among the best of the two-day tournament.

Inspirational skipper Lindsay Garrett led from the front and was voted the under-20 player of the carnival.

He and teammates Michael Miller and Jospeh Oakley were also included in the NG Engraving U20s Men's Challenge Best 9.

"I'm extremely happy,” Jarrett said after his team's determined effort in the final.

"We represented our community proudly and the boys gave 110% effort.

"Credit to Emu Park, they were well drilled and deserved the win today.”

Coach David Munns said it was a great result from what was the team's first hit-out.

"This weekend was all about coming together to see where we're at and just gelling together.

"Captain Lindsay Jarrett stood out but we were good across the park. All the boys have got some freakish talents.

"I told them just to go out there and have fun which they did and it paid off in the end.”

Another team turning heads was the Rockhampton Brothers women, coached by Dominic Draper.

It was their first appearance at the Nines and they made it through to the grand final, where they were beaten by the reigning champions, Emu Park Emus.

It was a remarkable effort given the majority of the team had not played rugby league before; most of them were Aussie rules and soccer players.

They were fortunate to have Australian Jillaroos' player Annette Brander in their ranks to help guide and mentor them over the weekend.

Draper said the Nines provided a good introduction to the sport for the newcomers and many of them were keen to continue in the game.

"I was really happy with the girls and they made me very proud,” he said.

"They came together very quickly and bonded quite well.

"They had a really enjoyable couple of days and they want to keep playing. Now they want to get 13 out there and have a proper crack.”

Gemma Brennan, who is a soccer goalkeeper, made an impression in her league debut, named in the Triple M Women's Challenge Best 9 alongside teammates Brander and Katy Tinker.

THE CARNIVAL'S BEST

Schwarz Excavations 1st Division Men's Best 9: 1. Byron Hassell (Biloela Panthers), 2. Brandon Brown (Emu Park Emus), 3. Malcolm Darkin (Emu Park Emus), 4. Daniel Levi (Norths Chargers), 5. John Filipo (Norths Chargers), 6. Nick Deaves (Yeppoon Seagulls), 7. Billy Gilbert (Yeppoon Seagulls), 8. Cody Grills (Yeppoon Seagulls), 9. Sam Holzeimer (Yeppoon Seagulls)

JFA 2nd Division Men's Challenge Best 9: 1. Thomas Whitehead (Norths Chargers), 2. Brendan Stanley (Norths Chargers), 3. Jake Kitching (Norths Chargers), 4. Alan Stephan (Bremer River Turtles), 5. Jai Broome (Fitzroy Sharks), 6. David Davis (Fitzroy Sharks), 7. Brigg Hille (Bremer River Turtles), 8. Adrian Williams (Woorabinda Warriors), 9. Tyran Chapman (Bremer River Turtles)

NG Engraving U20s Men's Challenge Best 9: 1. Jordan Young (Emu Park Emus), 2. Leroy Richards (Emu Park Emus), 3. Lindsay Jarrett (Woorabinda Warriors), 4. Michael Miller (Woorabinda Warriors), 5. Jospeh Oakley (Woorabinda Warriors), 6. Brodie Morris (Biloela Panthers), 7. Jack Kipling (Norths Chargers), 8. Cayden Tull (Fitzroy Sharks), 9. Wyliek Whap (Fitzroy Sharks)

Triple M Women's Challenge Best 9: 1. Nicole Collins (Emu Park Emus), 2. Lauren Moss (Emu Park Emus), 3. Brianna Chillingsworth (Emu Park Emus), 4. Gemma Brennan (Brothers), 5. Annette Brander (Brothers), 6. Katy Tinker (Brothers), 7. Tamika Upton (Emu Park Emus), 8. Mariah Storch (Blackwater Crushettes), 9. Kaitlin Moss (Emu Park Emus)

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

IF YOU are in need of a few trendy new Instagram snaps, then get your phone and selfie-stick ready and head to Brisbane.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

BREAKING: Former Bechtel worker brutally killed mum of his child

BREAKING: Former Bechtel worker brutally killed mum of his...

FORMER Curtis Island sub-contractor stopped ex-girlfriend seeing her children when he worked in Gladstone, the court has heard.

Thousands of fake accounts viciously attack Lauga on Facebook

Abuse left on Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's Facebook page by fake accounts

Who is behind the attacks?

Sunday penalty rate cuts to create Rocky region job opportunities: Landry

Hospitality workers are among those set to lose Sunday penalty rates.

ALP Senator claims Capricornia workers in firing line

Don't wait till the last minute Rocky

The iconic Aussie band Midnight Oil will bring their full frontal rock to The Great Western Hotel.

The time has come, and that's a fact

Local Partners

An industry changing before Bruce's eyes

Having spent close to nine decades in Central Queensland one local man has seen the beef industry change significantly.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Katie happy to lend helping hand at Capras games

JOIN IN: Katie Vale finds the volunteer experience on game day at Browne Park a rewarding one and encourages others to get involved.

Capras issues call for game day volunteers

Redundancies announced at JLP general freight division

CHANGE AHEAD: Redundancies announced at three separate JLP depots.

JLP redundancies confirmed

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

HUGE OSCARS FAIL: Wrong film handed Best Picture award

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Blue Heelers' Ditch Davey joins 800 Words cast

Ditch Davey joins the cast of 800 Words as Terry, the younger brother of George, played by Erik Thomson.

George Turner's brother, Terry, arrives to Weld with a 'few demons'

Oscars winners 2017: Full list of Academy Award winners

Viola Davis accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for Fences at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

WHO won Oscars this year? Here’s a full list of every winner.

Why can’t Nicole Kidman clap properly?

Nicole Kidman's style of clapping has puzzled Oscars viewers.

FOR some reason, it seems Nicole doesn’t really know how to clap.

Don't wait till the last minute Rocky

The iconic Aussie band Midnight Oil will bring their full frontal rock to The Great Western Hotel.

The time has come, and that's a fact

Muslim actor makes Oscars history

Mahershala Ali accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for Moonlight at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

MOONLIGHT star Mahershala Ali makes Academy Award history.

NO ONE OFF LIMITS: Kimmel burns down the house at Oscars

Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

HOST delivers a torrent of abuse on Hollywood’s night of nights.

305 Everingham Avenue

305 Everingham Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $449,000

305 Everingham Avenue

Elevated Ocean and Island Views

60 Cocoanut Point Drive, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land Don't miss this opportunity to build your dream home. Located in Seaspray ... $119,000

Don't miss this opportunity to build your dream home. Located in Seaspray on 700m2 of elevated stunning Ocean Views. Positioned only 250 metres from the fantastic...

Large Family Home on 1.59 Acres with a Granny Flat!

75 Fons Drive, Glendale 4711

House 4 2 3 $499,000

This beautiful family home is not one to miss inspecting and is situated approx.15 minute drive from Stockland Shopping Centre in Glendale with beautiful gardens...

Ocean Views/Privacy Plus/Quality Home

980 Scenic Highway, Kinka Beach 4703

House 4 3 4 $489,000

It's not often that a quality home with sensational ocean views becomes available for sale so inspections are a must as this beautiful home won't last long at this...

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

BREATHTAKING VIEWS. OWN YOUR OWN PARADISE.

9 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 2 $455,000

Move straight into this beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick home with spectacular views overlooking the upmarket Olive Estate only minutes away from Rockhampton. This home...

Best Value Home Site Under $170,000

19 (Lot 108) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 108 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $169,900

Lot 108 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1311m2 at only $169,900. Lot 108 will be fenced on...

Motivated Vendors Due To Job Transfer - Now Reduced To $429,000

13 McColl Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 5 2 4 $429,000

This is THE Ultimate Family Home - massive in size, sensationally refurbished, ultra modern decore and brilliant in presentation. Welcome to 13 McColl Street...

Sensational Brick Home/805m2/Breathtaking City Views -$499,000

8 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $499,000

This amazing Property showcases all the very best features YOU have been looking for - Stunning Lowset, Fully A/C, Brick and Tiled Roof Home, Prestigious Elevated...

I HAVE A BORE! I HAVE EVERYTHING U NEED! $230,000

62 Donovan Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 3 $228,000

This property is exciting, it is extremely affordable, it has everything that you need and it has its own bore. Built in a well-established, popular street in...

REVEALED: Rocky region's best performing property suburbs

Check out the suburbs selling well in Rockhampton.

New NAB report shows CQ's top real estate areas

Mining homes dive: $600k homes sell for $120k-$300k

18 Yeates Street, Moranbah sold for $135,000 in December, after being repossessed by a bank. The owners bought for $545,000 in August, 2011.

The economy still has two speeds, but with a painful twist

Mackay's property market climbing like a Rocket Man

Renewed confidence in Mackay means more homes are being snapped up by those eager to plant their roots in the region.

There's movement in the real estate sector and it's all positive.

'Why we drove 800km to buy a treehouse with a disco ball'

The new owners have planned a few updates, but will stick with much of the original design.

A couple travelled almost 800km for the home of their dreams.

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!