Football Qld’s latest call on season suspensions

FOOTBALL: Central Queensland players will not hit the park before July with Football Queensland today extending the suspension of all sanctioned grassroots competitions.

The decision comes after a statement by Football Federation Australia that, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the suspension of competitions and associated training would continue and be reassessed by May 31.

Queensland competitions were initially suspended until April 14 but that has now been pushed out to June 30.

FQ president Ben Richardson said the health and wellbeing of the football family and all Queenslanders continued to be the first priority.

“There are a range of local factors to be considered by each member federation in determining any commencement of competitions across the state and will be subject to the latest government and medical advice available in each region.”

FQ chief executive Robert Cavallucci said: “With this announcement today we can work towards the establishment of a sanctioned playing window alongside the format and delivery of competitions to commence in Queensland from July 2020, reassuring clubs of our determination to deliver a competition this season.

“As part of our strategic planning for recovery, FQ has been undertaking a detailed and comprehensive review of statewide football competitions including league structures for 2021 and beyond.

“We are continuing to look closely at the structure and delivery of football operations across the state and reviewing our governance model.

“We will use this temporary suspension period as an opportunity to consult with our football community so the game can come back in a stronger position.”