Football star collapses in ‘horrible’ scenes

The football community is reeling after Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed during a Euro 2020 game, leaving teammates in tears.

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is awake in hospital after collapsing during Saturday's Euro 2020 game against Finland.

Late in the first half Denmark's tournament opener at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium, Eriksen was walking near the sideline when he fell face-forward into the turf.

Teammate Martin Braithwaite and referee Anthony Taylor immediately called for medical assistance as play was halted in the 43rd minute.

Just rewound it to see what actually happened there to Christian Eriksen. Looked absolutely knackered and then just collapsed face first. Really scary that. Thoughts go to him and the Danish team. #DEN#FIN#DENFIN#EURO2020 — Alex Batt (@AlexBatt) June 12, 2021

Players formed a shield around the 29-year-old as he was urgently treated by medics - several of the athletes were spotted in tears while others prayed.

Footage from the live broadcast showed Eriksen receiving chest compressions from a medic, leaving the Copenhagen crowd in stunned silence.

At one point, a stadium announcer asked the 16,000 fans spectators to remain in their seats and stay calm. Many fans were seen crying and hugging in the stands.

Eriksen's wife Sabrina Kvist Jensen was brought down towards the pitch, where she was consoled by Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Following 10 minutes of medical attention on the pitch, Eriksen was stretchered out of the venue to a loud ovation.

Moroccan international and Inter Milan teammate Achraf Hakimi tweeted: "Eriksen Please."

Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Fabrice Muamba - who collapsed during an FA Cup match after suffering a heart attack in 2012 - posted to social media: "Please God."

The Union of European Football Associations later confirmed Eriksen had been transferred to the hospital and was in a stable condition.

The Danish Football Association soon revealed the Inter Milan midfielder was awake and awaiting tests in hospital.

"The match has been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark's Christian Eriksen," UEFA tweeted on Sunday morning AEST.

"The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition. UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude."

Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots confirmed the 29-year-old was breathing and talking, while former Danish footballer Peter Moller revealed he had spoken to teammates.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin wished Eriksen a "full and speedy recovery".

"Moments like this put everything in life into perspective," Ceferin said in a statement.

"I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.

"At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone.

"I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully."

A Spurs spokesperson tweeted: "All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family."

British television presenter Piers Morgan posted: "Hope & pray he's OK."

Horrible, scary scene. Prayers for Christian Eriksen. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) June 12, 2021

The match resumed at 4:30am AEST, with Finland striker Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the opening goal in the 59th minute.

Danish and Finnish fans at Parken Stadium were later heard chanting "Christian Eriksen" from the stands.

Finland ultimately clinched a 1-0 victory.

Eriksen has made 109 appearances for Denmark since his international debut in 2010.

Danish and Finnish fans chanting "Christian Eriksen" together 🙏



(via @JonasHoyBruun)pic.twitter.com/w7TvUv7PAv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 12, 2021

Thoughts and prayers go out to christian eriksen and his family praying everything is ok 🙏🏾 — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) June 12, 2021