Neymar spent a lot of time on the ground during the Russia World Cup.
Soccer

Fire chiefs issue Neymar-inspired Halloween warning

by AFP
1st Nov 2018 8:15 AM

IRISH fire chiefs have advised people to "do the #Neymar" if their Halloween costume catches fire, tweeting a video of the Brazil forward rolling around on the turf.

Alongside various safety warnings about bonfires on their Twitter feed, the Dublin Fire Brigade opted for a GIF of Neymar to get their message across.

"STOP, DROP & ROLL. If you find yourself in a position where your costume or clothes catch fire, do the #Neymar. Running will only fan the flames and help the fire spread. STOPPING, DROPPING & ROLLING will smother the flames."

 

 

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-German, is recognised as one of the world's top players but has an unwanted reputation for play-acting.

At the World Cup in Russia he was mocked for his on-field theatrics as Brazil crashed out at the quarter-final stage.

