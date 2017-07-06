Footballer to fight assault and dangerous driving charges

Russell Webber. Capras vs Mackay Cutters at Browne Park. Intrust Super Cup. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin

A FORMER football star will go on trial in relation to assault charges in the coming months, according to his lawyer.

Russell James Webber, 27, stands charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count each of common assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and disqualified driving.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant appeared on behalf of Webber in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday, informing the court a matter before the District Court was discontinued as of Monday.

He said the four other assault matters in the magistrates jurisdiction would be going to trial.

Webber, a former Capras player who was signed to the Melbourne Storm when he was just 16 years old, was not required to attend.

Russell James Webber is facing a string of charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. Facebook

Police will allege on June12 last year, the victim jumped from a car in fear for her life, suffering permanent injury as a result.

The woman allegedly has permanent nerve damage in her leg and four bulging discs in her back as a result of the incident, which gives rise to the assault and dangerous driving charges.

It will also be alleged Webber threatened his then-girlfriend and pulled her hair throughout the incident.

The case is scheduled for mention in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 19.

Webber has not yet entered a plea.