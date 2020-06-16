Footballers take to the field to prepare for play

Capricorn Coast Football Club members are adhering to new rules to keep players and the broader community safe.

ALL Capricorn Coast Football Club teams, from the under-8/9s to seniors, returned to the fields for training this week, and not a moment too soon for eager players.

CCFC president Sharyn Richardson said a lot of planning had been undertaken to ensure the club could welcome all teams back to the pitch.

“We currently have 23 teams across the club who train weekly, some of whom train twice a week, so we have had to juggle training times and fields to ensure we are following Football Queensland’s strict COVID-19 guidelines to keep our players and the wider community safe,” Richardson said.

“We staggered start and finish times for training, are adhering to strict hygiene procedures, players have been engaging in non-contact fitness-based training sessions, we incorporated strict time protocols regarding arrival and departure at training and are adhering to field limits.

“We have been asking parents not to enter the grounds and taking contact details of each participant, and have erected prominent signage throughout the facility.

“The new guidelines are a challenge for our volunteer-run club, but we are all keen for the season to resume.”

More than 350 players have returned to the field. Training schedules have been modified to keep everyone safe.

Richardson said the club and players were hopeful the season would resume by mid-July after Football Queensland suspended all football activities due to COVID-19 in March, after only one round of play.

“With over 350 participants across the club as well as supporters, it is a welcome return for everyone, and we are loving having everyone back on the pitch,” she said.

“We are a very lucky club to have such a strong, dedicated volunteer base that are all determined to make our season work.

“The workload has more than doubled with the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, but we love our sport and are keen to do whatever we need to do to have our players back on the pitch.”