Footbridge to the lagoon on the cards says council

A FOOTBRIDGE across Ross Creek linking Merv Anderson Park to Anzac Parade has emerged as the most popular suggestion to improve parking issues at the Yeppoon Lagoon.

Livingstone Shire Council is considering implementing paid parking on Lagoon Place and Anzac Parade in a bid to reduce parking pressures.

The council is looking at a range of options to better manage parking, including introducing paid parking around the immediate lagoon area and regulated parking in a number of precincts in Yeppoon.

In a readers poll on The Morning Bulletin's website, nearly 250 people gave their views on improving parking.

A third of voters (33 per cent) nominated constructing a footbridge across Ross Creek.

The second most popular option was having parking with time limits, popular with 18 per cent of respondents.

The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project included a footbridge to Merv Anderson Park, where there are another 50 spaces.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig said the footbridge would be built once money was available.

"That was always part of the master plan and we've not gone away from that, we just didn't have the money at the time,” Cr Ludwig said.

"We've done the costings and building that footbridge is a $1.8m to $3m project.

"We applied for funding but we were not successful.”

Cr Ludwig said the next part of the Yeppoon Lagoon master plan would involve the relocation of the council chambers.

"That council chambers is in the wrong position and we are looking at possibly relocating that to the CBD,” he said.

"That will open up that area to tourism and it's the next part of the master plan.”

The installation of paid parking, which will exclude two disabled bays, will be funded from the Yeppoon Town Centre Smart Lighting Project.

Cr Ludwig said the technology could allow people visiting the lagoon to have their first two hours of parking free.

"That way everybody gets a fair go because we don't want to discourage people from going to the lagoon,” he said.